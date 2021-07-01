Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2021

Rapid developments may undermine Pakistan influence in Afghanistan: report

Anwar IqbalPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 07:55am
The report urges Islamabad to reach out to Kabul to reduce mistrust. — Reuters/File
The report urges Islamabad to reach out to Kabul to reduce mistrust. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The fast-paced withdrawal of foreign troops, stalled peace talks and rising violence in Afghanistan can undermine Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the Taliban’s alleged return to Kabul through power-sharing arrangements, says an international report released on Wednesday.

The report — “Pakistan: Shoring Up Afghanistan’s Peace Process” — was compiled by the International Crisis Group, a think tank with offices in Washington and Brussels and regional offices across the globe.

“Should the Afghan peace process continue to sputter or altogether fail, Islamabad’s relations with Kabul and Washington would sour,” the report warns.

“Further instability or Taliban gains in Afghanistan could embolden Pakistani militants aligned with their Afghan counterparts, deepening insecurity in Pakistan.”

Editorial: The US, Pakistan and other regional states must prepare for another Taliban govt in Afghanistan

The report urges Islamabad to reach out to Kabul to reduce mistrust, adding that Pakistan should use the access and leverage provided by its links with the Taliban to press the insurgents to reduce violence and negotiate a compromise on power-sharing arrangements with other Afghan stakeholders.

It says that an unravelling Afghanistan could not only embolden Pakistani militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban but also cause yet another massive influx of Afghan refugees.

According to the report, Islamabad’s failure in persuading the Taliban to opt for a peacefully negotiated political settlement, would strain its ties with Washington and Kabul. That’s why Pakistan should redouble its efforts to convince the Taliban to scale back both their attacks and their aspirations to reinstate their version of Islamic governance.

The report claims that Pakistan has supported the Afghan peace process because it sees an opportunity to push for its preferred option — the Taliban’s inclusion in power-sharing arrangements.

It explains that the Taliban’s continued reliance on violence to strengthen their bargaining position, has also toughened Kabul’s position on this issue.

The report observes that US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all US troops by 11 September, even without a political settlement, has “tightened timelines for getting a peace process moving before the conflict intensifies”.

It notes that since intra-Afghan negotiations started in Doha, Qatar on 12 September 2020, Pakistan’s military and civilian leaderships “have repeatedly emphasised that only a political settlement can end conflict in Afghanistan”.

The report also warns that Pakistan’s clout with the insurgents has declined as they continue to make military gains in Afghanistan.

But that “influence has far from dissipated, since the Taliban shura still operates out of Pakistani havens. Taliban commanders in Afghanistan may dispute but will still follow that leadership’s instructions”, the report claims.

The report’s authors suggest that “it is in Pakistan’s interest to persuade, using pressure, if need be, the Taliban shura to break the logjam in the peace talks by reducing violence and moderating demands for Islamic governance”.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Novoice
Jul 01, 2021 07:58am
We need to close borders and focus on internal issues only. Intolerance, corruption, extremism, child abuse, low quality of education, rape, feudalism, etc...so much to do. Leave poor afghanis alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 01, 2021 08:00am
Talking head of the West start blaming Pakistan again instead of asking their own leadership for their mess.
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Jul 01, 2021 08:02am
Afghanistan is independent country let them decide what they want
Reply Recommend 0
Meesaq Zaidi
Jul 01, 2021 08:09am
We expect more such reports/surveys in near future. Must be ignored.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 01, 2021 08:18am
Same old bs by these so called think thank. Go and talk to Russia like that about Ukrain.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jul 01, 2021 08:23am
Simply Biden effect. Pakistan had bet on Trump's Afghan policy so now this.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Dangerous ground
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Dangerous ground

It began with the ouster of Hafeez Shaikh, the attempt to replace him with Hammad Azhar, and the eventual compromise on Shaukat
KSLF London 2021
01 Jul 2021

KSLF London 2021

To Khushwant Singh there were no borders, no iron, no saffron curtains.
Looming Afghan civil war
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Looming Afghan civil war

With the latest military setback, the Afghan government has increased its reliance on regional militias.

Editorial

Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...
Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...