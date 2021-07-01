5 soldiers martyred, 5 others injured in two attacks

NORTH/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Five soldiers were martyred and another five sustained injuries in two attacks late on Tuesday night. One of the attacks was carried out by terrorists based in Afghanistan.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday that terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district.

Troops responded in a befitting manner and during the exchange of fire two soldiers — Havaldar Saleem, 43, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, 35 — embraced martyrdom.

According to sources, terrorists launched the attack from the Afghan province of Paktika.

The ISPR statement said Islamabad had consistently been asking Kabul to ensure effective border control on their side. It said Pakistan strongly condemned the continuous use of the Afghan soil for terrorist activities against the country.

Officials said two other personnel received injuries in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, terrorists attacked security forces at New Qala in Tiarza tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district. Three soldiers were martyred in the attack and as many suffered injuries.

Police sources in Wana said that assailants used rockets and light machineguns in the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2021