Forces out to weaken bond between army and nation will fail: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that a well-equipped, trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people could surmount any challenge.

Addressing the participants of ‘National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21’ at the National Defence University, he said forces that wished to undermine the unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the nation were bound to fail.

According to an ISPR news release, the army chief dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions”, he said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan peace pro­cess, he said spoilers of peace in the neighbouring country risked regional instability.

Expressing resolute support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant United Nations resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, he underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with evolving threats in various domains.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2021