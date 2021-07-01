Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | July 01, 2021

Forces out to weaken bond between army and nation will fail: COAS

APPPublished July 1, 2021 - Updated July 1, 2021 08:38am
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP/File
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that a well-equipped, trained and motivated army having unwavering support of its people could surmount any challenge.

Addressing the participants of ‘National Security and War Course (NSWC) 21’ at the National Defence University, he said forces that wished to undermine the unbreakable bond between the armed forces and the nation were bound to fail.

According to an ISPR news release, the army chief dilated upon the evolving strategic and regional environment.

“Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions”, he said.

Expounding on Pakistan’s support to Afghan peace pro­cess, he said spoilers of peace in the neighbouring country risked regional instability.

Expressing resolute support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the COAS stressed upon a peaceful and durable solution of Kashmir issue in line with relevant United Nations resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Sharing his vision of Pakistan Army, he underscored the need for continuous evaluation of existing doctrine and corresponding strategy to effectively deal with evolving threats in various domains.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ST
Jul 01, 2021 08:49am
We stand by our Arm forces. They are our pride indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid Anwar
Jul 01, 2021 08:56am
Stop political interference and focus on professional duties. That's the only way to regain love of people. Near impossible task.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 01, 2021 09:08am
USA &Indians want our people to have poor relations with our brave defense services, but they will never win.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jul 01, 2021 09:19am
Security and armed forces are pride of Pakistan. Thanks to Gen Bajwa and his Commanders.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 01, 2021 09:29am
The best way to strengthen that bond is that to remain out of politics. Simple, sweet and straight.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.
Jul 01, 2021 09:40am
Hold onto your oath and people will start appreciating... it is simple as that...
Reply Recommend 0
Aap ne ghabrana hai
Jul 01, 2021 09:41am
What's the actual defense budget of this brave army? Can anyone enlighten me ?
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.
Jul 01, 2021 09:41am
Repeatedly throwing away the constitution has led to this...
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jul 01, 2021 09:42am
If you say so…
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Dangerous ground
Updated 01 Jul 2021

Dangerous ground

Split between who owns executive powers and who exercises them means there is weak ownership over outcomes.
KSLF London 2021
01 Jul 2021

KSLF London 2021

To Khushwant Singh there were no borders, no iron, no saffron curtains.
Looming Afghan civil war
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Looming Afghan civil war

With the latest military setback, the Afghan government has increased its reliance on regional militias.

Editorial

Our foreign ties
01 Jul 2021

Our foreign ties

It should be through the democratic process that all future foreign policy questions are settled in a wise and judicious manner.
01 Jul 2021

Easy budget victory

THE odds were always stacked against the opposition. Its claims to not let the PTI get its budget apart, it was...
01 Jul 2021

Cricket venue shift

THE long-expected shifting of the Twenty20 World Cup from coronavirus-stricken India to the Middle East was finally...
Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...