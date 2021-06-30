Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2021

US court quashes Bill Cosby's sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

AFPPublished June 30, 2021 - Updated June 30, 2021 10:39pm
In this file photo taken on September 24, 2018, US actor Bill Cosby arrives at court in Norristown, Pennsylvania to face sentencing for sexual assault. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 24, 2018, US actor Bill Cosby arrives at court in Norristown, Pennsylvania to face sentencing for sexual assault. — AFP

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.

“Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.

The 83-year-old, most famous for his role on hit TV series “The Cosby Show”, has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.

It was not immediately clear when he would be released.

“We will need to receive, authenticate and review the court documents before we move forward,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told AFP.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion.

It was the first guilty verdict for sexual assault against a celebrity since the advent of the #MeToo movement.

An earlier prosecution ended in a mistrial in June 2017 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Although more than 60 women charged that they had been victims of sexual assault by Cosby, he was tried criminally only for Constand's assault, since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.

He filed his second appeal against his conviction in August last year.

His lawyers argued that five women should not have been allowed to give evidence at his trial as witnesses.

They complained that their “decades-old” allegations, which were not part of the charges, had prejudiced the jury.

The attorneys also argue it was “fundamentally unfair” that deposition testimony Cosby gave in a civil case regarding his use of sedative drugs and his sexual behaviors in the 1970s was heard in court.

They argue that Cosby believed the testimony was immune from prosecution when he gave it.

Cosby had lost an earlier appeal when a court ruled that the prosecution's evidence had established Cosby's “unique sexual assault playbook”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

On shaky ground
Updated 30 Jun 2021

On shaky ground

It is impossible to watch coverage of the Florida collapse, without shuddering at what lies beneath Karachi’s coastal high-rises.
Labour reform
29 Jun 2021

Labour reform

Rights must be given to those who feed the nation.

Editorial

Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...
29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...