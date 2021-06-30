Dawn Logo

TikTok ban: Fawad says 'judicial activism' has cost Pakistan billions of dollars

Dawn.comPublished June 30, 2021
In this file photo, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday stressed the need for judicial reforms and slammed recent high court decisions banning the social media app TikTok as well as setting aside the appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president.

In a tweet, the minister said the country would never be able to come out of an economic crisis unless judicial reforms were implemented.

"My head is spinning after reading about the decision to ban TikTok and remove the NBP president. What are our courts doing? The country has already suffered losses worth billons of dollars due to judicial activism," the minister said.

SHC bans TikTok

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court had ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to suspend access to TikTok in the country until July 8.

The court in its order stated that TikTok had not abided by "the constant undertakings and assurances" given by it before various courts and the PTA to block accounts spreading vulgarity.

In March, the Peshawar High Court had imposed a similar ban on the video-​sharing application. The ban was later lifted in April.

In October last year, the PTA had banned TikTok for the first time over complaints regarding indecent and immoral content.

The ban was lifted 10 days later "after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

IHC sets asides appointments

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday set aside the appointments of NBP President Arif Usmani and chairman of its board of directors, Zubair Soomro.

According to the petitioner, the appointments had been made in violation of the constitutional rights that ensured equal opportunity for every citizen.

The bench observed that it was necessary to issue an advertisement for the appointment of the board chairman under the law.

The IHC bench through a short order accepted the petition and said the appointments of NBP’s president and chairman of BoD had been made in violation of the law.

Solomon The King
Jun 30, 2021 11:18am
so you want to have a total control over people's fate. Where else they should look for least level of justice. Where is your morality or of your leader who apparently told people that he is going to make Pakistan an Islamic state - to be a "Riyast-e-Madina" to be pricised, and I have a question for you: Where TikTok, (altough it is an app from your friend China) stands in that riayasat?
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi khan
Jun 30, 2021 11:20am
Reforms must and urgently needed.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 30, 2021 11:22am
Now the Govt. is behind the Judiciary. The comment against courts are not of something that can be laudable. In TikTok matter Govt is in catch 22 position. Neither the Govt can ban the app as its a Chinese app and one cannot upset iron brother and on the other hand TikTok is un-masking govt shortcomings.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Jun 30, 2021 11:27am
Why is TikTok alone the victim of this
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Jun 30, 2021 11:29am
What are our courts doing you ask? What is the parliament? They can't legislate for anything, unless they're presented with a draft and told to rubber stamp it. The reason courts can do things like this is because you can't do your job. I hate tiktok and other such apps like snackvideo. I would very much like they are gone, but it is bad in principle to ban things that are not bad by their own nature. The solution is quality education. But with parliament filled with ignorant, it is unlikely.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Jun 30, 2021 11:34am
He is right we seem to be obsessed with court cases and do not accept any rule of law....
Reply Recommend 0
iqbal carrim
Jun 30, 2021 11:35am
Judicial activism is necessary where there is power abuse." Losses of dollars in billions" may well turn out to be a fantasy.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Jun 30, 2021 11:39am
One more U Turn on the way.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jun 30, 2021 11:45am
Please ban TikTok. It's wasting people's time for nothing. Pakistanis need to be disciplined in their lives. There are already many options for entertainment.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 30, 2021 11:45am
You too Brutus?
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed
Jun 30, 2021 11:56am
First time a sensible statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Amir
Jun 30, 2021 12:01pm
In the holy state of Niazi, we do not have any place for nonsense like Tik Tok.
Reply Recommend 0

