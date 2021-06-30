Iesco suspends Bahria Town electricity for failing to clear over Rs600m dues

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to keep the electricity of Bahria Town suspended for six hours daily as the housing society has failed to clear Rs608 million dues in respect of electricity bills.

On the other hand, prolonged and unannounced loadshedding in Rawalpindi has made the life of the residents miserable amid the scorching heat.

With regard to suspension of electricity to Bahria Town, an Iesco statement said the timing of the load management on Tuesday (June 29) was from 3pm to 5pm and then from 8pm to 10pm.

From June 30 (today) onwards, there will be six hours’ load management in three intervals — from 10am to noon, 3pm to 5pm and 8pm to 10pm.

Power outages continue unabated in Rawalpindi

An official of Iesco, while talking to Dawn, said the supply would be fully restored as soon as the Bahria Town management cleared the dues.

When contacted, an official of Bahria Town expressed ignorance about the issue and promised that he would contact as soon as he gets information about it. However, he did not call back till filing of this story.

Rawalpindi

In the midst of the scorching heat when maximum temperature is above 42 degrees Celsius, the residents are experiencing six to eight hours electricity loadshedding in different areas of the garrison city.

Due to the power cuts, water shortage in many parts of the cantonment and city areas added to the residents’ miseries.

The residents said frequent power cuts had forced them to stay on streets and roads.

The weather pundits predicted that the current conditions in north and south Punjab and other areas of the country would continue during the next 24 hours.

However, they predicted light rain in some coastal areas in coming days.

They said the temperature would increase gradually in coming two days.

The thin traffic flow was observed on all main roads of the city and bus stops remained empty due to the hot weather. The business activity was also low in main markets and bazaars as people preferred to stay indoors to avoid the sizzling heat.

Dozens of people were admitted to hospitals after they fell unconscious due to heatstroke.

Doctors have advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun and ensure maximum intake of water or salted Lassi to prevent dehydration due to excessive sweating.

They also advised farmers, labourers and people working outside to start and complete their work as early as possible in the morning.

They also advised them to avoid eating raw or over-ripe fruits and vegetables that may cause diaorrhea.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021