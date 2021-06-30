Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2021

Lawyers feel agony faced by Justice Isa, family: LBA

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 30, 2021 - Updated June 30, 2021 07:59am
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
This file photo shows Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

LAHORE: The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Tuesday responded to an open letter of Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, saying the lawyers’ association truly appreciated her struggle and the way she argued her case before the Supreme Court.

“Thank you very much for expressing your concerns pertaining to a statement issued by the executive committee of Lahore Bar Association demanding the accountability of the judges and generals,” said LBA President Malik Sarood Ahmed in the reply.

He said it was his utmost duty to clarify the misunderstanding created by the statement. He said the LBA always took stand for the rule of law and had been struggling for the independence of the judiciary, the supremacy of the constitution and the protection of fundamental rights of every individual.

Sarina in open letter to prime minister slams eight notices sent to her on her father’s death anniversary

He said as members of the legal fraternity, the lawyers firmly believed that no person was above the law. “When we talk about the accountability of any individual or organ of state, it does not mean to point out anyone in the name of accountability for the satisfaction of the ulterior motives of an individual or organ,” the reply said.

It maintained, “The demand for accountability across the board does not mean that we have approved, in any manner, the mala fide filing of reference against lordship Mr Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.”

Moreover, it said, under the garb of accountability, no organ of the state could be given a licence to start collecting evidence maliciously and malafidely to malign honorable judges.

The LBA president clarified that the resolution was never meant to specify or pinpoint any person rather it was meant to hold all those accountable who had blatantly and illegally abrogated the Constitution throughout the history of Pakistan. He said the lawyers never endorsed that the law enforcing agencies should malign the respectable judges and their families.

“We truly appreciate your struggle, the way you argued your case before the honorable Supreme Court and the way you stood firm beside your husband are indeed commendable,” Mr Ahmad said in the reply.

“We deeply feel the magnitude of the agony faced by you, his Lordship Mr Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, and the rest of the family members during the entire proceedings emanating from the baseless reference initiated by the Federal Law Minister and his team,” he added.

The LBA president hoped that the stance and earlier statement of the executive committee was clear to Ms Isa and there was no ambiguity left behind.

“Lastly, I draw your kind attention to the resolution already passed by the Pakistan Bar Council as our apex body and we shall stand by all those resolutions in their true letter and spirit,” the reply concludes.

Open letter

Meanwhile, Ms Isa wrote another open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan saying June 25, 2021 was the first death anniversary of her father and on this day, she received eight notices from his government.

She said the notices said something had been or was to be filed in the Supreme Court in her case but she had not provided the copies of what this was. She said: “A year earlier on June 25, 2020, FBR sub-serving PTI’s Mirza Shahzad Akbar, impudently alleged that I refused to receive its notice, that is, on the very day my father had breathed his last. I was not allowed to grieve my father’s passing because the FBR sent me nine notices and I replied within the very limited time provided to me and also personally attended the offices of FBR.”

Ms Isa asked the prime minister to tell her the purpose of sending her eight notices when what was filed (or was to be filed) was kept secret from her.

She said an order was passed against her (without issuing her notice or hearing her), she sought its review and without a lawyer filed a review application within the prescribed 30 days.

“However, I have learnt from the press that the registrar (a government servant on deputation) extended the 30-days’ prescribed time limit for filing,” she said, adding that the extension of time was “fully understandable because Farogh Naseem was a very busy man, part-time lawyer, part-time law minister and full-time flatterer of the Nelson Mandela fame”.

At the end of the letter, Ms Isa offered PM Khan to come on live television to face her if he was still not satisfied with regard to her London properties and how they were bought.

“I will show the world my earnings, savings, money trail and taxes paid by me and expect that you will do the same,” the letter concludes.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakman
Jun 30, 2021 08:04am
This character needs to show money trail and have this cleared by FBR. How difficult is this for an honest person.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2021 08:11am
True face of corruption by Pakistani elite. My money they loot and escape questioning. Not for long. He WILL have to answer. Just wait.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 30, 2021 08:25am
Faiz Isa is the living day example of how an influential official with right connections can evade grip of law.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Jun 30, 2021 08:32am
Justice Isa has cleverly used his wife to emotionally deflect an otherwise straightforward case of corruption. Shows his level of competence and his mindset. No sympathy for the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jun 30, 2021 08:44am
Appreciate your struggle Mrs.Isa . People of Pakistan consider Justice Isa ,an upright judge .
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 30, 2021 09:01am
A very simple question which keeps echoing in my ears is why this epitome of righteousness has failed to provide money trail? what is wrong with providing sources of your funds?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

On shaky ground
Updated 30 Jun 2021

On shaky ground

It is impossible to watch coverage of the Florida collapse, without shuddering at what lies beneath Karachi’s coastal high-rises.
Labour reform
29 Jun 2021

Labour reform

Rights must be given to those who feed the nation.

Editorial

Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...
29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...