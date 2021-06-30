Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2021

Major increase in oil prices likely

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 30, 2021 - Updated June 30, 2021 08:08am
Currently, the ex-depot price of HSD is Rs112.55 per litre and that of petrol Rs110.69 per litre. — AFP/File
Currently, the ex-depot price of HSD is Rs112.55 per litre and that of petrol Rs110.69 per litre. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The prices of all petroleum products may go significantly up on Wednesday (today) owing to higher international prices and some adjustments in tax rates.

Three different options are under consideration of the government.

Under one option, based precisely on existing tax rates and oil import price, the ex-depot price of high speed diesel (HSD) is estimated to go up by Rs3 per litre and that of petrol by about Rs6 per litre.

Under the second option which is based on standard 17pc GST and full petroleum levy permissible under the law, the ex-depot prices of HSD and petrol are calculated to go up by Rs34 and Rs37 per litre, respectively. Under the law, the government can increase petroleum levy to a maximum of Rs30 per litre on HSD and petrol, Rs12 on kerosene and Rs10 on light diesel oil (LDO).

Officials said that based on current year’s revised revenue estimates, the government is expected to adopt a third option. This means that the tax rates — petroleum levy in case of HSD and petrol and both petroleum levy and GST in case of kerosene and LDO — would be slightly increased in addition to passing on the impact of higher imported prices. In that case, the prices of all products will be increased in the range of Rs7-9 per litre.

Hike to be based on higher international prices, tax adjustments

Currently, the ex-depot price of HSD is Rs112.55 per litre and that of petrol Rs110.69 per litre.

The government had already collected higher than targeted revenue on petroleum products through petroleum levy in the 11 months of the current fiscal year. Therefore, it was comfortable with minor adjustments in petroleum levy. According to the ministry of finance, the collection on account of petroleum levy had amounted to Rs370 billion in the first nine months of current fiscal year against the annual target of Rs450bn.

Over the last two years, the government has been tweaking with petroleum levy rates instead of GST as the levy remains in the federal kitty while GST goes to the divisible pool taxes and thus about 57 per cent share of it is given to the provinces.

Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country. Average petrol sales are touching 700,000 tonnes per month against the monthly consumption of around 600,000 tonnes of HSD. The sales of kerosene and LDO are generally less than 11,000 and 2,000 tonnes per month, respectively.

Under the revised mechanism, oil prices are revised by the government on a fortnightly basis to pass on the impact of international prices published in Platt’s Oilgram, instead of previous mechanism of monthly calculations on the basis of import cost of the Pakistan State Oil.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jun 30, 2021 08:13am
Tighten you belt. IK and PTI will increase the prices as per the mandates of IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 30, 2021 08:29am
So no relief for common people. Rather already extremely high inflation will be made to go further up by PTI. Thanks PTI. I will never repeat the mistake to vote for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 30, 2021 08:30am
Indians crying at very expensive fuel. Exactly twice the price we have in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

On shaky ground
Updated 30 Jun 2021

On shaky ground

It is impossible to watch coverage of the Florida collapse, without shuddering at what lies beneath Karachi’s coastal high-rises.
Labour reform
29 Jun 2021

Labour reform

Rights must be given to those who feed the nation.

Editorial

Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...
29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...