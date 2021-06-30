Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2021

Protests as Israel begins demolition in Jerusalem’s Silwan

ReutersPublished June 30, 2021 - Updated June 30, 2021 09:03am
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces in Silwan. — AFP
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces in Silwan. — AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel demolished a Palestinian shop in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan on Tuesday, triggering scuffles between police and protesters who accused authorities of discriminatory enforcement of building permits in the holy city.

Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, for a future state. Israel deems all of Jerusalem as its capital — a status not recognised internationally — and has encouraged Jewish settlement of predominantly Palestinian areas.

A bulldozer escorted by Israeli police flattened Harbi Rajabi’s butchers shop in the neighbourhood which is overlooked by Al-Aqsa Mosque. The shop, run by Mahmoud Basit, is one of at least eight properties that residents said were slated for demolition. They say many have been there for decades, even from before 1967.

Deputy Jerusalem Mayor Arieh King said “around 20” buildings in Silwan — which Israel refers to by its Hebrew name Shiloach — had received demolition orders.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021

Israel
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

On shaky ground
Updated 30 Jun 2021

On shaky ground

It is impossible to watch coverage of the Florida collapse, without shuddering at what lies beneath Karachi’s coastal high-rises.
Labour reform
29 Jun 2021

Labour reform

Rights must be given to those who feed the nation.

Editorial

Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...
29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...