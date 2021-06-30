Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2021

IHC sets aside appointments of NBP’s president, BoD chairman

Malik AsadPublished June 30, 2021 - Updated June 30, 2021 07:24am
The petitioner pointed out that Transparency International had highlighted corruption in NBP and its branches abroad were being closed down. — Photo courtesy IHC website/File
The petitioner pointed out that Transparency International had highlighted corruption in NBP and its branches abroad were being closed down. — Photo courtesy IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday set aside appointments of president of the National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani and chairman of its board of directors Zubair Soomro.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on June 11 had reserved the verdict on a petition challenging the Jan 12, 2019 notification of these appointments.

The petition was filed by Syed Jahangir and others, who cited Establishment Division, Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan and Arif Usmani as respondents in the case.

According to the petitioner, the appointments had been made in violation of the constitutional rights that ensured equal opportunity for every citizen.

The petitioner pointed out that Transparency International had highlighted corruption in NBP and its branches abroad were being closed down.

The petitioner asserted that Mr Usmani did not meet the education criteria set for the post in the advertisement issued in this regard and his appointment was in violation of rules and laws of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The petition said it was necessary for a candidate of this post to pass a test and meet the required qualification for the position including holding a banking education-related degree, but Mr Usmani had a degree of BSc physics.

During the hearing, Mr Usmani’s counsel informed the court that NBP had earned good profits after Mr Usmani assumed the charge of his office.

The counsel of NBP’s board pleaded that the petitions had been filed on the basis of dishonesty as the petitioners were not an aggrieved party in the case.

The bench observed that it was necessary to issue advertisement for appointment of the board chairman under the law.

The IHC bench through a short order accepted the petition and said the appointments of NBP’s president and chairman of BoD had been made in violation of the law.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

On shaky ground
Updated 30 Jun 2021

On shaky ground

It is impossible to watch coverage of the Florida collapse, without shuddering at what lies beneath Karachi’s coastal high-rises.
Labour reform
29 Jun 2021

Labour reform

Rights must be given to those who feed the nation.

Editorial

Terrorism concerns
Updated 30 Jun 2021

Terrorism concerns

Once foreign forces leave Afghanistan, anti-Pakistan terrorist outfits may well have a greater opportunity to strike this country.
30 Jun 2021

Gas supply shortage

THE shutdown of a gas field in Sindh for annual maintenance and the unplanned dry-docking of Engro’s RLNG terminal...
30 Jun 2021

Tourism potential

IT is a truth universally acknowledged that Pakistan’s tourism industry is a potential shot in the arm for the...
29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...