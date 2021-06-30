3m more doses of vaccine arrive from China

• NCOC expresses concern over rising positivity rate of Covid in GB

• Govt issues guideline for Eid to minimise risk of new wave

ISLAMABAD: While the number of active cases of coronavirus has dropped from over 55,000 to 32,153 within a month, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the rising positivity rate in Gilgit-Baltistan and the Ministry of National Health Services issued a guideline for animal markets in view of upcoming Eidul Azha.

Animal vendors without evidence of vaccination may not be allowed to conduct business in the markets, according to the guideline.

As three million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrived here from China, the NCOC, responding to the criticism that the government has been relying largely on donated vaccines, claimed that over 17 million of the 21.13 million doses of different types of vaccines had been purchased and the latest consignment was part of the procurement plan for June.

The NCOC session was chaired by national coordinator Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan and was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti.

The NCOC expressed concern over the rising positivity of the disease in Gilgit-Baltistan and emphasised stringent implementation of SOPs with regard to tourism in the northern region of the country. It said federating units had the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective educational institutions.

According to the latest NCOC data, 23 deaths and 735 more cases were reported from across the country in a single day and the number of active cases reached 32,153. As of June 29, there were 2,201 patients hospitalised across the country and 253 of them were on ventilators.

Risk of a new wave

The Ministry of National Health Services issued a guideline in view of the upcoming Eid to prevent spread of Covid-19 cases, advising people to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the ‘risk of a new wave was imminent’.

It stated that Covid-19 pandemic continued with emergence of more transmissible variants leading to new waves of infection.

Animal markets being set up in view of the Eid must adhere to the guidelines for social distancing and other protective measures while Eidgahs, too, can accelerate spread of the virus.

“Social visits at Eid and general family get-togethers should be avoided. Eid shopping should only be restricted to minimal essentials and crowding in markets should be avoided at all costs. The tradition of “Eid embracing” is contrary to standard SOPs; physical contact promotes spread of infection. Public is advised to protect themselves and their loved ones by being mindful and avoiding this practice on Eid,” it explained.

The ministry advised people to prefer online buying and district administrations to allocate large enough spaces away from populated areas for animal markets. Local authorities must ensure every individual visiting the market must wear facemask properly (covering both nose and mouth) at all times.

The government made it mandatory for all animal vendors and sellers to get vaccinated with any of the currently available Covid-19 vaccines. “Those without evidence of vaccination (first dose or complete course) may not be allowed to conduct business in the market,” it stated.

According to the guideline, animal sellers and customers should maintain safe distance of two metres besides ensuring use of gloves to touch animals. Also, any seller or worker with symptoms of cough, sore throat, fever etc. would not be allowed in the market and would be required to arrange a replacement for himself, it stated.

Prayers, slaughter

The ministry also gave a guideline for Eid prayers and animal slaughter.

Slaughtering sites should be away from populated areas and crowding at the place of slaughtering must be avoided at all costs.

For Eid prayers, it was suggested that ablution should be performed at home, separate entrance and exit points be made to prevent bottlenecks, thermal screening for all worshippers at entry points of Eidgahs be arranged. No carpets or prayer mats be laid down in mosques, as people should bring their own prayer mat or Janamaz.

Topic of sermons

Prayer leaders have been advised to deliver Eid sermons on the topic of the pandemic and preventative measures that the government had taken in order to slow the spread. Their sermons should encourage individuals to play an active role in promoting health and safety of all members of society.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2021