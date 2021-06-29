Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2021

Punjab, KP announce summer vacation for schools from July 1

Dawn.comPublished June 29, 2021 - Updated June 29, 2021 08:54pm
Summer holidays in Islamabad's schools will be observed from July 18 to August 1. — AP/File
Summer holidays in Islamabad's schools will be observed from July 18 to August 1. — AP/File

The governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced summer vacation for schools in the two provinces from July 1.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) said summer holidays in Islamabad's schools would be observed from July 18 to August 1.

Earlier today, it was reiterated in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that the federating units had the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective educational institutions.

A notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department said all public and private schools including cadet colleges, model schools, madressahs and academies in the province will remain closed between July 1 and July 11.

The decision was taken on the directions of the provincial education minister in view of "rising temperatures in the province", according to a tweet by the KP Information Department.

Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas, meanwhile, announced that summer vacation for schools will start on July 1 and last until August 1.

"In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government," he tweeted.

Earlier, Raas had suggested summer vacation in all schools of the province from July 2 to Aug 2, while NCOC members in their last meeting proposed holidays from July 18 to Aug 1.

The Punjab government had earlier changed the timings for all private and public schools to between 7am and 11:30am due to the extremely hot weather that had gripped the province.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza said it was impossible to compensate the educational loss of students of 18 months caused by the Covid-19 pandemic by closing down educational institutions.

He also announced that students were allowed to attend school in casual dress rather than uniform.

Mirza said the decision was taken in view of extreme weather conditions and announced that the institutes that had the facility could conduct online classes.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Small-ideas budget
29 Jun 2021

Small-ideas budget

The budget provides no clarity on likely progress on key criteria.
The new Wild West
Updated 29 Jun 2021

The new Wild West

Regulations for digital media are inevitable, though it’s hard to say what shape they will take.
Asking for it
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Asking for it

Protective measu­res play a part in minimising rape in any society, especially those with a problematic socialisation of males.

Editorial

29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...
Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...