Today's Paper | June 29, 2021

Opposition's threats ring hollow as FY22 budget sails through NA with majority vote

Dawn.com | Amir WasimPublished June 29, 2021 - Updated June 29, 2021 05:27pm
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin speaks in the National Assembly on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: NA of Pakistan Twitter
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin speaks in the National Assembly on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy: NA of Pakistan Twitter

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for the new fiscal year with majority vote amid a dismal showing by the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present for today's session, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also in attendance.

The Finance Bill 2021-22 was discussed clause by clause in the House. Amendments proposed by treasury members were accepted while those proposed by opposition members were rejected.

After the clause by clause reading was completed, a voice vote was conducted by the NA speaker and the budget was passed.

The opposition did not challenge the voice vote as they knew they did not have the required numbers.

The session was adjourned till Wednesday.

The government had already defeated the opposition earlier on a motion moved by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for taking up the bill under consideration with a majority — 172-138 — vote.

Earlier, Tarin lashed out at the opposition for its criticism of the government. He said that only food inflation had increased during the PTI government's tenure and attributed this to the policies of past governments.

He said that the government was focusing on the agriculture sector which had been ignored in the past. "We are taking direct action, something that has never been done before," he thundered, adding that the government was forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to the fiscal deficit it inherited when it came into power.

He said that the government will go after willful tax defaulters, adding that it was necessary to enhance the tax to GDP ratio to 20 per cent.

The minister also dispelled the opposition's claims that indirect taxes had been imposed, adding that majority of Pakistan's trade sector was not under the tax net. "Consumers are paying it but we are not receiving it," he said, adding that the government will also focus on this.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah criticised the budget because of the addition of a multitude of taxes prior to the finance minister presenting it in the NA.

He estimated that the government had proposed taxes collectively amounting to around Rs1,100-1,200 billion.

The budget failed to meet expectations, he regretted.

Shah added that a good budget ensured that people had food on their tables as "people's wellbeing is symbolic of a good economy".

The PPP leader also lamented that health and education sectors remained largely ignored in the budget this time around as well.

He particularly expressed concern over the fast population growth in the country, raising doubts that the government had any plan to meet with the demands of this fast growing population.

The rapid population growth is an "atom bomb in the making", he remarked, asking whether the finance minister considered this factor while devising the budget.

"We need to think of incentives to limit the population growth," and the federal government should address the issue, he stressed.

He further said the government had failed to provide any relief to farmers in the budget.

"Please make this budget a budget for the people," he implored.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had rejected the budget and vowed to give a tough time to the government inside the parliament.

Bilawal had said at the time that he had decided to stand with the joint opposition on the issue of the passage of budget 2021-22.

"I have given votes of all my MNAs to Shehbaz Sharif and now he (Shehbaz) can use them as he liked," Bilawal said.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, had said the government had given inaccurate figures in the budget document, adding that the opposition would chalk out a strategy to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

"With the help of the people, the opposition will not allow the budget to be passed by the parliament," he had added.

Khan
Jun 29, 2021 03:20pm
For how long you would keep blaming past governments for your own failures? 10 more years? I’m KP, you have been in power for 8 years, show me one accomplishment? I don’t see any difference between, Pti ppp pmln or any dictator for that matter… making people stupid
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 29, 2021 03:25pm
I am glad that Mr. Tarin is our Finance Minister. He is competent and he is a patriot.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jun 29, 2021 03:25pm
Time to see how our the cream of country will behave this time.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jun 29, 2021 03:46pm
Opposition is in disarray
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 29, 2021 03:46pm
@Khan, Really? Are you from KP and are unable to see one PTI accomplishment? Sehat card? RBT? Dams? Sports complex? Swat Motorway? Increased Revenue? Hospitals upgraded? New Universities?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 29, 2021 03:53pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
salamn
Jun 29, 2021 04:03pm
nothing good in this for Pakistan as meek opposition. democracies cannot deliver without pressure from opposition. this is a branded pseudo totalitarians state.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jun 29, 2021 04:04pm
@Khan, I agree with the first half of our comment however, regarding KP i want to tell you one thing and it is that the PTI Government has done a lot of things. I am not saying that they have made it a Paradise however, they are far better then ANP and MMA. KP especially Peshawar was a like a heap of rubbish during the times of MMA and ANP. The whole political and bureaucratic system was corrupt. Jobs and vacancies were on sale. Now this has changed. Not completely but to a great extent.
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Jun 29, 2021 04:09pm
@Khan, did you vote for PTI and re-elect them in 2018? Seems most of KP did. They must have seen some improvement in 2013 to 2018 to give them 5 more years. First time ever KP elected for same party twice.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Jun 29, 2021 04:46pm
@Khan, metro bus.. Don't you see any difference? It costs also money
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jun 29, 2021 05:03pm
Should be peaceful
Reply Recommend 0

