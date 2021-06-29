Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2021

Military to brief legislators on security

Syed Irfan RazaPublished June 29, 2021 - Updated June 29, 2021 07:20am
This combo photo shows PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — AFP/DawnNewsTV/File
This combo photo shows PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — AFP/DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The government is arranging a briefing for lawmakers on security matters with special reference to the emerging Afghanistan situation on July 1 in the Parliament House.

“It will be an in-camera briefing to be given by military officials on internal and external security matters,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan told Dawn on Monday. The heads of all parliamentary parties both in the National Assembly and Senate had been invited to the briefing, he added.

A source at the National Assembly Secretariat said that in fact it was a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security headed by Speaker Asad Qaiser and comprising Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Azam Swati, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hassan Magsi, Akhtar Mengal, Ghaus Bux Mahar, Amir Haider Khan, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Shahzad Waseem, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Syed Faisal Sabzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Mushtaq Ahmed, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Sardar Muhammad Shafir Tareen, Kamil Ali Agha, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Qasim and Dilawar Khan.

Shehbaz, Bilawal and heads of all parliamentary parties invited to July 1 meeting

Some 16 legislators have been especially invited to the briefing. They are: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan, Ali Muhammd Khan, Amir Dogar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Pervaiz Ashraf, Ahsan Iqbal and Hina Rabbai Khar.

Asked why the meeting was being arranged, Babar Awan said the emerging situation in Afghanistan had become a matter of concern and almost all parties’ heads had in their speeches in the budget session talked about the situation that would arise after the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country.

Responding to a question, he said not only Afghanistan, other security-related matters would also be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, at a press conference on Monday, Babar Awan said the parliamentary leaders would be briefed on the situation at borders due to the prevailing circumstances in Afghanistan.

It is for the first time during the present PTI government that officials of security forces and spy agencies will update legislators on security issues. A source in the PPP said Mr Bhutto-Zardari would attend the briefing as he had called an internal meeting of his party on June 30 to get updated on the Afghanistan issue.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar welcomed the military’s briefing on security matters. “In view of the situation unfolding in Afghanistan, it is important that those who call the shots in security matters come out clean and answer questions. But interaction with parliamentarians should be more than a monologue or a one-sided ball point presentation. It should be a serious dialogue with question-answer session on pet security theories pedalled by the security establishment,” he added.

A senior PML-N leader said on condition of anonymity that party president Shehbaz Sharif would also attend the meeting.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MONIER
Jun 29, 2021 07:55am
Opposition is not serious about security matters unless they get their NRO's and perks to make more money s in the past.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 29, 2021 08:24am
No other government has done this before, EVER.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Small-ideas budget
29 Jun 2021

Small-ideas budget

The budget provides no clarity on likely progress on key criteria.
The new Wild West
Updated 29 Jun 2021

The new Wild West

Regulations for digital media are inevitable, though it’s hard to say what shape they will take.
Asking for it
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Asking for it

Protective measu­res play a part in minimising rape in any society, especially those with a problematic socialisation of males.

Editorial

29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...
Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...