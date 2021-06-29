Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2021

450 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to Covid curbs return home

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 29, 2021 - Updated June 29, 2021 08:21am
Pakistani prisoner, Mohammad Ramzan, who was arrested for entering India illegally in 2017, prepares to cross the India-Pakistan border at Wagah on Monday.—AFP
Pakistani prisoner, Mohammad Ramzan, who was arrested for entering India illegally in 2017, prepares to cross the India-Pakistan border at Wagah on Monday.—AFP

LAHORE: More than 450 Indian nationals, who were stranded in Pakistan due to the closure of borders owing to the spread of Covid-19, returned home through the Wagah border on Monday.

The Indian nationals were stranded in various parts of Pakistan due to Covid-19 restrictions as Pakistan had suspended travel to and from India in March 2020 following the outbreak of the virus. But batches of nationals of both countries have been repatriated occasionally under special arrangements since then.

Those who returned on Monday included Kashmiri students who were pursuing professional courses in Pakistani educational institutions. The process for their return started at 11am and continued throughout the day.

They were transported to the Wagah border from various parts of the country under special security, while other arrangements were also made to ensure smooth immigration of the travellers.

India repatriated four Pakistani prisoners

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has facilitated the return of 405 Indian nationals, 48 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and eight spouses/relatives of NORI visa holders from Pakistan to India.

A NORI visa is issued to refugees who do not possess Indian citizenship, but are permitted to stay in the country on a long-term visa (LTV) issued by Indian authorities. The NORI visa allows LTV holders with no Indian citizenship to travel to Pakistan and return within 60 days.

Earlier, 114 Indian nationals had returned home from Pakistan on Jan 11.

Also on Monday, India repatriated four Pakistani prisoners who had completed their sentences. Pakistani health officials tested them for coronavirus and shifted them to a quarantine facility here.

Last week, Pakistan had imposed restrictions on travellers from 26 countries, including its South Asian neighbours India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, till June 30 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had placed these countries in “C category” and revised the inbound air and land travel categories amid reports of the rise of spread of Delta and Delta Plus variants.

“Countries in A category are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test, travellers from areas in B category require a negative polymerase chain reaction test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date, while countries in C category are restricted and people can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines,” said an official of the Ministry of National Health Services.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Da Malanga
Jun 29, 2021 08:21am
Hope those going back to their families in Hindustan are going to find their loved ones safe.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Small-ideas budget
29 Jun 2021

Small-ideas budget

The budget provides no clarity on likely progress on key criteria.
The new Wild West
Updated 29 Jun 2021

The new Wild West

Regulations for digital media are inevitable, though it’s hard to say what shape they will take.
Asking for it
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Asking for it

Protective measu­res play a part in minimising rape in any society, especially those with a problematic socialisation of males.

Editorial

29 Jun 2021

Backlog in courts

THE wheels of justice turn slowly but they grind exceedingly fine, goes the proverbial expression. It is, however,...
Growing debt
Updated 29 Jun 2021

Growing debt

With little likelihood of a dramatic jump in tax revenues, Islamabad’s dependence on loans from international banks will increase.
29 Jun 2021

Saudi women activists

THE release of two Saudi women activists from confinement recently has once again raised questions about the pace ...
Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...