Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2021

Desperate overseas workers overrun Covid-19 vaccine centre in Islamabad

AFPPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 09:29pm
People, including overseas Pakistani workers, who want to fly to the Middle East stand in a queue to register before receiving a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Islamabad on June 28, 2021. — AFP
People, including overseas Pakistani workers, who want to fly to the Middle East stand in a queue to register before receiving a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Islamabad on June 28, 2021. — AFP

Hundreds of overseas workers overwhelmed a coronavirus vaccination centre in Islamabad on Monday as the nation grapples with a shortage of life-saving shots even as a decline in new infections has seen some restrictions eased.

Most of those clamouring to be vaccinated were citizens who work overseas — mainly in the Gulf Arab nations such as Saudi Arabia — who need a shot of the hard-to-find AstraZeneca vaccine to travel there.

"We have a very limited capacity here, but for the past few days the centre has been overwhelmed by those wanting to travel abroad," senior police official Farooq Amjad Buttar told AFP.

Pakistan has so far fully or partially vaccinated nearly 12 million people from a population of 220m, and mostly with the Chinese Sinopharm or Sinovac jabs.

Most Gulf nations, however, require incoming foreign workers to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca or Pfizer brands, which are in short supply in Pakistan.

Millions of Pakistanis work abroad, and their remittances are a key part of Pakistan's economy and its foreign currency reserves.

On Monday, a crowd of hundreds overwhelmed staff at a vaccination centre, smashing glass doors as they pressed to get in.

"It was not a protest or an attack," Buttar said, downplaying the incident in which no one was injured.

Muhammad Shehzad, travelled from the northwestern city of Mardan to Islamabad in the hope of getting an AstraZeneca shot.

"Saudi officials say they will let us enter only after getting vaccinated," he said.

"Before I got a Chinese vaccine, but they are saying they will accept American vaccines only," Shehzad added. Earlier this month, Pakistan received 1.2m doses of AstraZeneca under the COVAX facility.

So far, Pakistan has dodged the worst of Covid-19, but officials have warned a fourth wave could hit the country next month.

Deaths and new infections have come down, however, and social gathering restrictions have recently been eased, business hours extended and some schools reopened.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

B3W vs BRI
28 Jun 2021

B3W vs BRI

Both initiatives are likely to be complementary.
Land struggles
28 Jun 2021

Land struggles

In other countries, local movements around land and housing have received tremendous support from political parties ...

Editorial

Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...
Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...