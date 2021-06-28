UAE extends ban on travellers from Pakistan, 13 other countries till July 21

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended a ban on inbound flights from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21, 2021, the Gulf News reported, citing a notification issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the GCAA said that flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, will remain suspended until July 21, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it said cargo flights as well as business and charter flights would be exempted from the suspension.

According to the report, the countries facing the ban on flights till July 21 include Pakistan, India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa.

Earlier on June 19, Dubai had said that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa would ease from June 23.

Dubai, a business and tourism hub, is the most populous of the UAE's seven emirates. Throughout the pandemic, the UAE's seven emirates have set some of their own Covid-19 policies.

According to Reuters, a GCAA representative on Sunday said those travelling from India were still banned from entering the UAE but deferred further comment to the Dubai government. Dubai's media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Dubai reopened its borders to foreign visitors in July, while Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from most countries to quarantine.