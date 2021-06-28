Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2021

Sindh High Court orders suspension of TikTok until July 8

Shafi BalochPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 06:34pm
The PTA has been directed to supsend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8. — Reuters/File
The PTA has been directed to supsend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8. — Reuters/File

The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to suspend access to popular video-​sharing application TikTok in the country until July 8.

The order was issued on a petition filed by a citizen aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" spread by content on the mobile app.

The PTA has been directed to suspend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8.

In October last year, the PTA had banned TikTok for the first time over complaints regarding indecent and immoral content.

The ban was lifted 10 days later, "after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

"TikTok will moderate the account[s] in accordance with local laws," the authority had tweeted at the time.

In March, the PTA had directed internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in accordance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

The PHC had imposed a temporary ban on the platform's functioning in the country on a petition filed by several citizens stating that the content shared on the application were in violation of Pakistan’s Constitution, guaranteeing social and moral well-being of citizens.

However, the ban was lifted by the PHC a few weeks later, with a direction to the PTA to take steps to ensure that "immoral content" was not uploaded to the platform.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

B3W vs BRI
28 Jun 2021

B3W vs BRI

Both initiatives are likely to be complementary.
Land struggles
28 Jun 2021

Land struggles

In other countries, local movements around land and housing have received tremendous support from political parties ...

Editorial

Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...
Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...