Sindh High Court orders suspension of TikTok until July 8

The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to suspend access to popular video-​sharing application TikTok in the country until July 8.

The order was issued on a petition filed by a citizen aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" spread by content on the mobile app.

The PTA has been directed to suspend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8.

In October last year, the PTA had banned TikTok for the first time over complaints regarding indecent and immoral content.

The ban was lifted 10 days later, "after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

"TikTok will moderate the account[s] in accordance with local laws," the authority had tweeted at the time.

In March, the PTA had directed internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in accordance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

The PHC had imposed a temporary ban on the platform's functioning in the country on a petition filed by several citizens stating that the content shared on the application were in violation of Pakistan’s Constitution, guaranteeing social and moral well-being of citizens.

However, the ban was lifted by the PHC a few weeks later, with a direction to the PTA to take steps to ensure that "immoral content" was not uploaded to the platform.

More to follow.