Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2021

SHC says TikTok has not abided by repeated undertakings, orders app’s suspension till July 8

Shafi BalochPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 07:47pm
The PTA has been directed to supsend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8. — Reuters/File
The PTA has been directed to supsend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8. — Reuters/File

The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to suspend access to popular video-​sharing application TikTok in the country until July 8.

The order was issued on a petition filed by a citizen aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" spread by content on the mobile app.

The PTA has been directed to suspend the app until the next hearing of the case, which is scheduled for July 8.

The court in its order stated that TikTok had not abided by "the constant undertakings and assurances" given by it before various courts and the PTA to block accounts spreading vulgarity.

The platform also failed to respect the law and basic injunctions of Islam as well as the culture of Pakistan and "recently started a social media campaign whereby they are celebrating 'LGBT (Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) Pride Month'", the order added.

Being aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" being spread by TikTok in Pakistan, the plaintiff earlier this month filed a complaint before PTA seeking an immediate ban on the application, but the PTA "malafidely and being hand-in-glove with [TikTok] did not pay any heed" to the complaint, according to the order.

It said the authority also ignored a second request from the petition seeking urgent fixation of the hearing of his complaint.

Along with the main petition, the counsel for the plaintiff also filed an application in the SHC seeking the suspension of TikTok's operations in Pakistan until his complaint was decided.

Fixing the hearing of the case for July 8, the SHC issued noticed to the defendants as well as the deputy attorney general. "Till then the [PTA] is hereby directed to suspend the operations of and/or access to the TikTok application in Pakistan," the order read.

In October last year, the PTA had banned TikTok for the first time over complaints regarding indecent and immoral content.

The ban was lifted 10 days later, "after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality".

"TikTok will moderate the account[s] in accordance with local laws," the authority had tweeted at the time.

In March, the PTA had directed internet service providers to immediately block access to TikTok in accordance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

The PHC had imposed a temporary ban on the platform's functioning in the country on a petition filed by several citizens stating that the content shared on the application were in violation of Pakistan’s Constitution, guaranteeing social and moral well-being of citizens.

However, the ban was lifted by the PHC a few weeks later, with a direction to the PTA to take steps to ensure that "immoral content" was not uploaded to the platform.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ZAK
Jun 28, 2021 06:41pm
Cheapest and vulgar app in the world including snack video. Doing more harm to society than good.
Reply Recommend 0
moby
Jun 28, 2021 07:24pm
The much aggrieved citizen cannot simply NOT use tik Tok?
Reply Recommend 0
Silpilmil
Jun 28, 2021 07:35pm
Article 199 of the Constitution makes reference to 'territorial juridisction'. It is accepted that a Provincial High Court can issue directions to the Federal Government and even strike down laws, but its directions will only be effective in its jurisdiction. This is common understanding and was held even by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in PLD 2017 Lahore 665. So how can the Honorable Sindh High Court, or the Honorable Peshawar High Court, order that tiktok be banned in all of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Nayyar Rashid
Jun 28, 2021 07:50pm
Good Decision . Ban this Stupidity.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jun 28, 2021 08:12pm
Iron brother will be angry. Expect some backlash
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

B3W vs BRI
28 Jun 2021

B3W vs BRI

Both initiatives are likely to be complementary.
Land struggles
28 Jun 2021

Land struggles

In other countries, local movements around land and housing have received tremendous support from political parties ...

Editorial

Misunderstanding Afghanistan
Updated 28 Jun 2021

Misunderstanding Afghanistan

The sad fact is that over the past few decades, there has never been a negotiated transfer of power in Afghanistan.
28 Jun 2021

Will IMF be flexible?

THERE are signs of the IMF moving away from Pakistan as the PTI government ditches contractionary fiscal policy to...
28 Jun 2021

Expected Covid surge

TOP health and Covid-19 response officials in the country are already starting to talk about the possibility of the...
Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...