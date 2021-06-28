Dawn Logo

Zulfi Bukhari again rubbishes reports of covert Israel trip but Bilawal says 'something is fishy'

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 08:58pm
This file photo shows former special assistant to the prime minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari. — DawnNewsTV/File
Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, on Monday once again denied reports that he had travelled to Israel covertly.

This is the second time that Bukhari has denied reports about travelling to Israel. He had dispelled similar reports last year in December, claiming that he had been with the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner at the time of the alleged visit in November.

According to Geo News, the rumours at the time had started after a news report claimed an adviser of Prime Minister Imran Khan had met Israeli officials at the Tel Aviv airport in November 2020 after getting approval for the visit from the US.

The report had claimed that an unnamed adviser with a British passport was taken to the “foreign ministry of Israel where he met several political officials and diplomats and delivered the message of the Pakistani premier”.

Since Bukhari is also a UK national, many on social media speculated that the reports referred to him.

The issue resurfaced again today after a Hebrew newspaper, Israel Hayom, published a news report regarding the alleged visit, quoting an unnamed source in Islamabad.

Avi Scarf of Israel's Haaretz newspaper said that according to the report, Bukhari travelled to Israel to meet Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen. He stated that the news report had been attributed to a "source in Islamabad", adding that it was published after permission from the Israeli military censor.

Rubbishing the claims, Bukhari said: "Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on 'Israeli news source' and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a 'Pakistani source' — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is.

"Apparently, I’m the only one who was kept out of the loop," he added.

In addition to Bukhari, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Arslan Khalid also dispelled the claims. "Bukhari had clarified last year that he was never sent by the government to Israel. This Israel-India-Pak fake news peddlers network is getting so boring and predictable," he said.

He also called on the media to "show a little maturity and not promote fake news".

"The last time when the same propaganda was run, not only did Bukhari deny and sent a legal notice but the Middle East Monitor, who reported it, also had to apologise," he said.

'Something is fishy'

Despite the rebuttals, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on the government to bring "all the facts" about Bukhari's reported visit to Israel before the public.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, he said it would be "very easy" for the government to make public the flight manifest and flight path of the airplane that allegedly carried Bukhari to Israel during those dates.

"If the [airplane] did not pick up Zulfi Bukhari then who was taken on board?" he added, saying he felt that "something is fishy."

He asked the media to also investigate whether Bukhari had travelled to Israel via other countries on the plane that he said reportedly stayed in Israel for 10 hours.

Bilawal also claimed that he had information about another meeting involving National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf — with Israeli officials, apparently — on which he said the PPP had "serious questions" to which it sought answers.

"We have no objections; whatever the government's policy is, it should at least make it public. We have serious concerns about doing such things in the dark of the night," the PPP leader added.

Ajo
Jun 28, 2021 03:02pm
He denied but no one believed
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Jun 28, 2021 03:27pm
He is irrelevant. Arabs have been subdued.The real target, the priority target now is IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Mir
Jun 28, 2021 03:31pm
This dude has no credibility!
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Jun 28, 2021 03:32pm
Good job
Reply Recommend 0
Faryal
Jun 28, 2021 03:41pm
These are matters of national security and strategic importance. Lets be careful here!
Reply Recommend 0
Reza Dost Chanesar
Jun 28, 2021 03:58pm
He was with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi making plans to earn through Rawalpindi Ring Road project.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 28, 2021 05:31pm
5th generation propaganda. If he really visited Israel than why don't they show the photos to make the things much clearer.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Jun 28, 2021 06:56pm
Another distraction. His actual misdeeds are his own corruption while right hand of IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Jun 28, 2021 07:35pm
At this point even if he visited Israel, who cares? We have far bigger issues to worry about. Like a radical Hindutva state on our East occupying our land and killing our people there.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jun 28, 2021 07:52pm
This guy can do anything or go anywhere for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Jun 28, 2021 07:57pm
With such a dubious record we don't believe.
Reply Recommend 0

