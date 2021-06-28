Dawn Logo

Judicial commission to probe Usman Kakar’s death

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 08:26am
This file photo shows Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Khan Kakar. — Photo courtesy Senate website
QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government has set up a two-member judicial com­mi­ssion to investigate the death of former senator and provincial president of Pakhtun­khwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Usman Khan Kakar.

Family members and PkMAP leaders have clai­med that Usman Kakar, who died in a private hospital in Karachi on June 23, 2021, was murdered under a conspiracy. They demanded an inq­uiry into the matter through a judicial commission.

Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Jam Kamal Alyani, who went to Muslim Bagh with his cabinet members on Sunday, condoled the death of the former senator with his son and other family members and assured that an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the death.

The Home Department sent a letter to the Registrar of the Balochistan High Court, saying the provincial government had decided to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the cause of Mr Kakar’s death through a commission. Therefore, a judicial commission has been constituted under sub-section-1 of Section (3) of the Balochistan Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance 1969. It nominated Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar as members of the commission.

The department reques­ted the Registerar to convey the nominations to the two judges and officially notify the commission accordingly.

Fastrack
Jun 28, 2021 08:32am
Good step. Although expert doctors of their choice have ruled out sabotage.
Saleem
Jun 28, 2021 09:08am
It appears he died of a brain aneurysm.
Shabnam
Jun 28, 2021 09:09am
Excellent idea. The culprit must be to justice.
Babu
Jun 28, 2021 09:10am
Kakkars death should be investigated so all parties are satiated on the surface it looks like something natural like a heart attack or something RIP Kakkar.
Imraan UK
Jun 28, 2021 09:11am
He was more loyal to Afghanistan than Pakistan.
