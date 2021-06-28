Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2021

'Arrogant' US e-commerce giants flout our laws: Indian commerce minister

ReutersPublished June 28, 2021 - Updated June 28, 2021 12:00am
Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21. — Reuters/File
Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21. — Reuters/File

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on US e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices.

Goyal said companies were using their scale and access to large pools of low-cost capital to indulge in predatory pricing practices "to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores".

"A number of these large e-commerce companies have come into India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the land in more ways than one," he told a virtual event late on Saturday.

"I've had several engagements with these large companies, particularly the American ones, and I can see a little bit of arrogance," he said.

Goyal did not directly name Amazon.com or Walmart Inc's Flipkart — the two dominant e-commerce players in India — or specify which laws had been flouted. But his comments come at a time of growing clamour from small Indian traders and retailers, who accuse the US giants of circumventing Indian consumer protection laws and competition laws.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Goyal's scathing criticism.

The two companies have denied the allegations levelled against them by the traders.

Goyal also criticised companies for indulging in "forum shopping" in courts and failing to comply with an investigation launched by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Flipkart and Amazon have appealed against the CCI's bid to restart an investigation into their business practices, after a judge this month dismissed the companies' original pleas.

"To my mind, if they have nothing to hide, if they are doing honest business practices, why don't they respond to the CCI?" Goyal said at the virtual event organised by the Stanford India Policy and Economics Club.

His comments came days after India unveiled a new set of e-commerce regulations that could dent both Amazon and Flipkart's ambitions in India, and force the duo to review certain business structures.

Separately, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Confederation of All India Traders accused e-commerce companies of treating India like a "banana republic" with weak laws.

The body urged the government to ensure that the proposed e-commerce rules were not diluted, despite the lobbying efforts of e-commerce giants.

The US-India Business Council, a top US lobby group, described India's proposed new e-commerce rules as concerning in an internal memo this week.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to make clear choices
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Time to make clear choices

Who could be more concerned about instability in Afghanistan than its neighbours Pakistan and China?

Editorial

Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...
Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...