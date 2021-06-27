Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2021

Janikhel tribesmen end protest after release of four missing persons

SirajuddinPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 07:08pm
A visual of the protesters from the Janikhel area of Bannu are seen during their protest in March, while policemen are also present. — File photo by Sirajuddin
A visual of the protesters from the Janikhel area of Bannu are seen during their protest in March, while policemen are also present. — File photo by Sirajuddin

The Janikhel tribesmen on Sunday called off the protest sit-in they had been staging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bannu district for nearly a month after the authorities released four missing men of the Janikhel area, according to tribal elders and officials.

Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousufzai confirmed the development, saying Janikhel tribesmen had decided to end their protest after successful negotiations with the local administration.

The commissioner told Dawn.com by phone that a jirga of the Ahmedzai Wazir tribe had held talks with the government on behalf of Janikhel protesters and both sides had reached an agreement.

He said the government had released the four missing persons as part of the agreement. However, he did not share the names, ages and other details of the released men.

"A seven-member jirga, comprising Ahmedzai Wazir tribesmen, will oversee the implementation of the accord and other issues between both the sides," he said, adding that another deal between the government and Janikhel tribesmen reached earlier in March, following protests over the killing of four boys belonging to the Janikhel tribe, would remain valid.

The development was also confirmed by a local resident present at the site of the protest on Miranshah Road in Bannu.

He said the protesters were returning to Janikhel town and intended to bury the body of slain tribal leader Malak Naseeb Khan, whose killing sparked the latest protest. He added that Khan's funeral would be held today (Sunday).

Khan was an active tribal leader and had been at the forefront of the sit-in staged by the tribesmen against the killing of the four teenage boys in the area. He was shot dead by gunmen in the area about a month ago.

The tribesmen had been protesting since then, refusing to bury the body until the killers were taken to task.

On June 23, they started a march towards Islamabad with the body to protest what they termed the police’s failure to arrest the culprits, and to demand action against militants in the area and the arrest of Khan's killers.

The march followed a violent clash as police intercepted them at Tochi Khan bridge, at a distance of about seven kilometres from Janikhel.

A man, identified as Wahid Khan, was killed during the clash and 24 others, including policemen, sustained injuries.

A protester, Latif Wazir, had told Dawn.com at the time that police had blocked their way and “used tear gas and baton-charged the participants to disperse them”, leading to a clash between the two sides.

Over 50 tribesmen were arrested following the clash, who have been also been released, said provincial transport minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan on Saturday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to make clear choices
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Time to make clear choices

Who could be more concerned about instability in Afghanistan than its neighbours Pakistan and China?

Editorial

Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...
Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...