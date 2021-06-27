Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2021

UAE ban on entry from India unchanged, federal aviation notice says

ReutersPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 03:22pm
Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 29, 2020. — Reuters/File
Travellers wear masks as they arrive at the Dubai International Airport, after the UAE's Ministry of Health and Community Prevention confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 29, 2020. — Reuters/File

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) ban on entry from India, South Africa and Nigeria remains in place, the federal aviation authority said on Sunday, after Dubai had announced it would ease entry restrictions from those countries.

Dubai, a business and tourism hub, is the most populous of the UAE's seven emirates. Throughout the pandemic the UAE's seven emirates have set some of their own Covid-19 policies.

In a notice to airmen on Sunday, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) referenced a June 21 GCAA document stating entry from 13 countries, including Pakistan, was banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai had said on June 19 that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa would ease from June 23.

Under the changes, entry would be permitted to UAE residents in India who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, anyone in South Africa who was fully vaccinated and those in Nigeria who had tested negative for coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

A GCAA representative on Sunday said those travelling from India were still banned from entering the UAE but deferred further comment to the Dubai government. Dubai's media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Dubai's Emirates airline said on Twitter that flights from India were available from July 7 but cautioned that could change.

"We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume."

Indians represent one of the UAE's largest residential communities and are the biggest source market for tourists.

Dubai reopened its borders to foreign visitors in July 2020, while Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from most countries to quarantine.

A national ban on entry from India began in April as India faced a surge in coronavirus infections.

Certain individuals, such as UAE citizens and diplomats, have been exempted from entry bans.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Jun 27, 2021 03:48pm
The Indian variant has not only evolved to Delta+ but black fungus problem too.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to make clear choices
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Time to make clear choices

Who could be more concerned about instability in Afghanistan than its neighbours Pakistan and China?

Editorial

Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...
Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...