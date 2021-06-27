Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2021

PM Imran urges youth to gear up for 'biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history'

Dawn.comPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 03:28pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan waters a plant during the launch of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at Islamabad Model College for Girls in Islamabad. — Online/File
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan waters a plant during the launch of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign at Islamabad Model College for Girls in Islamabad. — Online/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to prepare themselves for the "biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history" ahead of the monsoon season this year.

The premier shared an infographic on Twitter that showed the number of trees per person in different countries. According to the chart, there are 10,163 trees per person in Canada, 699 per person in the United States, 130 per person in China, 28 per person in India and five trees per person in Pakistan.

"We have a lot of catching up to do," the premier noted in his tweet. "And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive — the biggest in Pakistan's history."

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021, vowing that his government would make a "green Pakistan" by planting 10 billion trees.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 that was released last month, the target of planting around 350 million trees and 814.6m plants across the country in that time period under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) had been achieved.

The success of the Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa encouraged the government to launch the TBTTP across the country; the programme was approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) at a cost of Rs125.1bn.

The programme was launched for the revival of forest and wildlife resources in Pakistan and intended to improve the overall conservation of existing protected areas besides promoting eco-tourism, community engagement and create jobs.

During phase-I of the programme, plantation/regeneration of 3.2bn trees will be completed.

The government is confident that a target to plant one billion trees will be achieved by June 2021 and this project is expected to deliver an environmental dividend in preserving atmospheric health, reducing greenhouse gas effects, lowering cases of random floods, lowering rains, droughts and enhancing other biodiversity supportive actions.

The federal government also plans to incentivise students to plant trees by offering 20 extra marks to students who plant at least 20 saplings. Legislation to this effect is being introduced in parliament and is aimed at integrating youth in the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project, according to Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

The minister said the unique effort was being developed to require each university graduate to plant at least 20 trees during the course of their education, in accordance with the prime minister's vision of a clean and green Pakistan.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 27, 2021 03:17pm
Once again, great move by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Q Khan
Jun 27, 2021 03:18pm
Great initiative!
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Jun 27, 2021 03:28pm
Where are the billion trees that were already planted?. What is the progress and update on that project?. According to satellite imagery not even 1% of forest land is increased during the past 5 years. So who will do the audit of billions of rupees that are spent on plantations that are nowhere to be found?.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum aziz
Jun 27, 2021 03:32pm
But there is no place left for plantation in Karachi. Privite house owners are utilizing House front for car parking, instead planting new trees and make Karachi green again. SBCA can pass any house map, they just need bribe. It could be possible through reforms only.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jun 27, 2021 03:33pm
Firstly Imran Khan should talk about clean drinking water for the Students. So many Schools don't have water in this scorching heat. His obsession with trees has not lessened since 2018. But what about the Economy ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 27, 2021 03:33pm
Good luck trying to find a single square inch of land where a tree could be plannted, in the congested, over-crowded, chaotic concrete dusty jungle called Karachi! The entire city has gone haywire and out of kilter. Poor planning or far too many people allowed to move to the city beyond its capacity to manage municiple services, roods, bridges, sewer, water, electricty and security. The city could be leveled and starte a new with designated green open spaces, parks and space for nature!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 27, 2021 03:39pm
Great initiative from a caring PM.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to make clear choices
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Time to make clear choices

Who could be more concerned about instability in Afghanistan than its neighbours Pakistan and China?

Editorial

Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...
Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...