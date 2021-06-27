Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2021

Two more suspects held in Johar Town blast case

Asif ChaudhryPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 10:35am
Police officers, investigators and rescue workers gather at the site of the explosion in Lahore on Wednesday. — AFP
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has reportedly arrested two more suspects in the Johar Town blast case.

One of those arrested is said to be a woman and the other a close friend of the already arrested suspect, Peter Paul David, an official told Dawn on Saturday.

There were also unconfirmed reports that the security agencies have picked up a motor mechanic suspected to have helped prepare the explosives-laden car used in the blast.

The official said the law enforcement agencies have shifted the focus of investigation to the frequent visits of David to Gulf countries where he had allegedly met “mysterious people”, to track down his foreign handlers.

About Saturday’s arrests, the source said David’s friend, identified as Sajjad, was taken into custody during a raid at his house in Mandi Bahauddin. Both had been friends for at least 15 years. The security agencies had traced Sajjad’s frequent calls and text messages to David.

The official said when David had handed over his car to the suspected terrorist in Gujranwala, Sajjad had accompanied him. Nothing important could be gleaned from the suspect in reference to his involvement in the blast, however he would be further interrogated.

About the woman, the official said, the LEAs took her into custody from her residence near Civil Secretariat on the information of David, who said she used to meet him during most of his visits to the city.

The source claimed that David and the woman had stayed in Rewaz Garden a day before the blast and in a hotel near the Civil Secretariat on the day of the attack. It would be premature to say if she was linked to the blast, he added. He further said both the recently arrested suspects were being interrogated at an undisclosed location.

The investigation, the source explained, largely revolved around the prime suspect who had parked the car at the location and carried out the blast. The CTD was clueless about his identity and hideouts even three days after the attack. However, he added, investigators expected to arrest him soon.

On the other hand, CTD officials were awaiting the forensic results to ascertain the nature of the explosives used.

The CTD Lahore had lodged a case on the complaint of Station House Officer Abid Baig under sections 7 of the ATA, 3/4 of the Explosives Act on charges of murder, attempted murder and other serious provisions.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2021

