Production orders for Ali Wazir, Khurshid Shah issued

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 08:52am
This combination file photo shows Independent MNA Ali Wazir (L) and PPP MNA Khursheed Shah (R). — Dawn
This combination file photo shows Independent MNA Ali Wazir (L) and PPP MNA Khursheed Shah (R). — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday issued production orders for two detained opposition members enabling them to attend the ongoing budget session on Monday (tomorrow).

The speaker has issued the production orders for Pakistan Peoples Party MNA from Sukkur Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and independent MNA from erstwhile tribal areas Ali Wazir.

During the ongoing budget session, a number of opposition lawmakers had asked the speaker to issue the production orders for the two detained opposition leaders.

They had also urged the speaker to issue the production order for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Asif. However, the PML-N MNA had been granted bail by the Lahore High Court last week.

While Mr Shah and Mr Asif have been detained by the National Accountability Bureau on corruption charges, MNA Wazir is under detention under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2021

