Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2021

US regulator issues alert about Pfizer, Moderna jabs

ReutersPublished June 27, 2021 - Updated June 27, 2021 07:22am
Health regulators in several countries have been investigating cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after a shot of Pfizer or Moderna. — Reuters/File
Health regulators in several countries have been investigating cases of myocarditis and pericarditis after a shot of Pfizer or Moderna. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The US drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer Inc /BioNTech and Mod­erna Covid vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

For each vaccine, the fact sheets for healthcare providers have been revised to inc­lude a warning that reports of adverse events suggest increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly after the second dose and with onset of symptoms within a few days after vaccination, the FDA said.

As of June 11, more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have been reported to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, out of about 300 million mRNA vaccine doses administered.

The cases appear to be notably higher in males and in the week after the second vaccine dose. The CDC identified 309 hospitalisations from heart inflammation in persons under the age of 30, of which 295 have been discharged.

Health regulators in several countries have been investigating cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, more frequently found in young men, after a shot of Pfizer or Moderna, vaccines that are based on the mRNA technology.

The latest update from FDA follows an extensive review of information and the discussion by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices meeting on Wednesday.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to make clear choices
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Time to make clear choices

Who could be more concerned about instability in Afghanistan than its neighbours Pakistan and China?

Editorial

Grey list concerns
Updated 27 Jun 2021

Grey list concerns

THE FATF decision to keep Pakistan on its so-called grey list in spite of this country’s substantial progress on...
27 Jun 2021

Landmines in ex-Fata

FOR decades, landmines have been used as a potent weapon by many armies and militias, governments and rebels. It is ...
27 Jun 2021

A successful PSL

A COVID-disrupted Pakistan Super League season came to a fitting climax on Thursday night in Abu Dhabi with Multan...
Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...