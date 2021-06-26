Dawn Logo

Former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away

Ghalib NihadPublished June 26, 2021 - Updated June 26, 2021 03:55pm
In this file photo, former caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso addresses the nation over television and Radio networks in Islamabad on May 3, 2013. — PPI/File
Former caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passed away in Quetta after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 95.

His son, Amjad Hussain, told Dawn.com that the retired judge died of a cardiac arrest.

Khoso's funeral will be held in his native town in the Lehri tehsil of Balochistan's Bolan district.

His body was given pre-burial bath at Police Line Mosque in Quetta, following which it was transported to Lehri, where Khoso will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Khoso was born on September 30, 1929, in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and graduated from the University of Sindh in 1954. He graduated in law in 1956 from the University of Karachi.

The former caretaker prime minister joined the legal profession in 1957 and enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of West Pakistan's Karachi Bench in 1959, and an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1980.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Balochistan High Court on March 31, 1987, and as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court on December 13, 1989.

Khoso also served as the acting governor of Balochistan from June 25, 1990, to July 12, 1990, and from March 13, 1991, to July 13, 1991.

He retired as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court on September 29, 1991.

Khoso was appointed as a judge of Federal Shariat Court on October 18, 1991, and elevated to the position of the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court on November 17, 1992.

He was appointed as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan in 2013.

Khoso is revered as one of the best legal minds in the country.

