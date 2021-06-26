Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 26, 2021

Islamabad urges world to check illegal uranium sale in India

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 26, 2021 - Updated June 26, 2021 08:46am
President Arif Alvi deplored that the international media ignored the incident that can have serious consequences. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan Twitter
President Arif Alvi deplored that the international media ignored the incident that can have serious consequences. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan Twitter

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take serious note of the recent illegal uranium sale in Indian black market, raising the concern that such radioactive material can fall into wrong hands endangering human lives and security of the nations.

President Alvi deplored that the international media ignored the incident that can have serious consequences. He expressed these views during an interactive session with military officers from 12 countries held at the Presidency on Friday.

Addressing the military officers, who are attending the National Security Workshop being held at National Defence University, President Alvi highlighted Pakistan’s success story in the war on terror, explaining that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had successfully conducted operations against terrorists. However, he said Pakistan also had to pay heavy cost to win the war on terror, as it lost over 70,000 people, besides suffering over $150 billion losses.

President says Pakistan being the biggest sufferer of prolonged Afghan conflict seeks peace in its neighbourhood

Mr Alvi informed the officers that Pakistan was making serious efforts towards ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, as the country would be a major beneficiary of stability in its neighbouring state.

He reiterated the government’s principled stance that it could not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan, according to a press release issued by the President’s Media Office.

He elaborated that Pakistan was the biggest sufferer of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan that adversely affected its economy as well as security. Pakistan, from the very beginning, had advocated for a negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio, as war was no solution to any dispute that increased human sufferings and miseries, he added.

He informed the participants about the achievements of Pakistan in different sectors, beginning from the fight against Covid-19. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took a compassionate decision by enforcing smart lockdown instead of a complete lockdown during the pandemic and provided emergency cash relief under the Ehsaas Programme to over 15 million families to save the daily-wage earners from poverty and hunger.

He went on to say that the government was successful in handling the pandemic as the entire nation showed exemplary discipline. He particularly praised the role of religious scholars and media in the fight against coronavirus.

President Alvi apprised that Pakistan’s economy was moving in the right direction as the country was poised to become a geo-economic hub of the region by utilising its location to boost regional trade and encourage economic integration. He said the country was closely working with China to promote regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

He said that Pakistan was focusing on development of the IT sector and taking practical measures such as training its youth to enhance IT exports.

Responding to questions by the military officers, the president made it clear that Pakistan would not permit the US to use its bases against the brotherly country (Afghanistan). He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and consolidate economic, political and cultural relations with all friendly countries, particularly those in the region.

The officers appreciated Pakistan’s socioeconomic achievements, particularly the successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. They also lauded the hospitality extended by the government during their stay in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Kashmir alive
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Kashmir alive

Delimitation of constituencies in occupied Kashmir is what lies at the core of New Delhi’s foul deed.
Kidding with SNC
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Kidding with SNC

The education of millions of children is too important a matter to be trifled with.
Laws for people?
25 Jun 2021

Laws for people?

The gap between the formal legal system and what the people face is large...

Editorial

Modi’s Kashmir moot
Updated 26 Jun 2021

Modi’s Kashmir moot

India must show that it respects the wishes of people of Kashmir or such meetings will be little more than political pantomime.
26 Jun 2021

Travel restrictions

CANADA’S decision to allow PIA flights to Toronto is a welcome step, given the steady fall in confirmed Covid-19...
26 Jun 2021

Drug abuse

WITH over 7m drug users in the country and given the inefficiency of the law-enforcement authorities towards the...
Lahore blast
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Lahore blast

Given the ever-present threat, it is welcome that the National Intelligence Coordination Committee has been made operational.
25 Jun 2021

Balochistan politics

BALOCHISTAN is the bellwether of Pakistan’s power politics. Political instability that brews in that province is...
25 Jun 2021

Famine threat

IT is indeed shameful that in 2021 there should be tens of millions of people in the world facing starvation due to...