Pakistan Navy to take part in Black Sea drill

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 26, 2021 - Updated June 26, 2021 08:56am
No Pakistani ship would take part in the activities, an official said. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Navy/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy will participate in the upcoming naval exercise ‘Sea Breeze 2021 (SB21)’ as an observer.

The exercise, being held from June 28 to July 10 in the Black Sea region, is being co-hosted by US Sixth Fleet and Ukrainian Navy.

“Pakistan is among the participating countries and Pakistan Defence Attaché Ukraine will participate as observer,” an official of Pakistan Navy’s media directorate said.

He said no Pakistani ship would take part in the activities.

The drills are being participated in by 32 countries, including Israel. Besides Israel and the two hosts, other participating countries are Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Pakistan Air Force and Israel have in the past together participated in United States Air Force’s advanced aerial combat training ‘Red Flag’ exercises.

Activities at SB21 would include amphibious warfare, land manoeuvre warfare, diving operations, maritime interdiction operations, air defence, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue operations.

The exercise has been held annually since 1997. Organisers say it brings “most Black Sea nations and Nato allies and partners together to train and operate with Nato members in the pursuit of building increased capability”.

Meanwhile, PNS Zulfiquar, the navy’s media directorate said, visited Jordan’s Port of Aqaba as part of PN’s overseas deployment to Mediterranean/Red Sea.

A Pakistan Navy contingent also participated in centennial celebrations of the Kingdom of Jordan at Naval Base, Aqaba.

Upon departure, the Pakistan Navy ship conducted passage exercise with Jordanian Navy.

“Recent visit of Pakistan Navy ship to Port Aqaba and participation in the centennial celebrations were reaffirmation of PN-RJNF collaboration and is expected to further foster brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan,” the navy said.

