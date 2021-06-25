Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 25, 2021

Wish to play my last PSL season with Quetta Gladiators: Shahid Afridi

Riazul HaqPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 10:48pm
Afridi said he was also undergoing trainings to stay fit so his fans could see him in action. — AFP/File
Afridi said he was also undergoing trainings to stay fit so his fans could see him in action. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his desire to play his “last season” of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the Quetta Gladiators.

Talking exclusively in DawnNewsTV show ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’, Afridi said even though he was currently associated with the Multan Sultans, “if the franchise releases me, I will prefer to represent the Quetta Gladiators in my last season.”

The star all-rounder said he was also undergoing trainings to stay fit.

Afridi was ruled out mid-season in the recently-concluded PSL-6, won by Multan Sultans, after suffering a back injury during training.

"I missed not being with the team in the PSL final but I was constantly in touch with Muhammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood and Shan Masood through text messages and I kept guiding them and sharing my experience about the importance of a big match, especially the final," Afridi said.

He also congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for arranging the remaining matches of the PSL despite difficulties. However, he added that leagues did not bear the desired fruit unless they were held on home soil.

To a question about prospects of the PSL in comparison to other leagues, he said there was no significant difference between the PSL and the Indian Premier League (IPL), “except that of the amount offered to players”.

He said the core purpose of holding cricket leagues was to bring out new talent and the PSL had produced a number of good players.

Responding to a query about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming World T20, he said preparations for the T20 World Cup should begin eight to nine months prior to the tournament. He added that too many changes before the event could cause problems in creating successful team combinations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Will the budget deliver?
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Will the budget deliver?

Economic policymakers have been prudent in setting for next year a modest growth target of 4.8pc.
Colonial frontier
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Colonial frontier

There is no shortcut, no quick-fix ‘counter-terrorism’ operation that will disappear all of the bigots and guns.
Budget protests
24 Jun 2021

Budget protests

These were scenes nobody wanted outside Balochistan’s legislature.

Editorial

Lahore blast
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Lahore blast

Given the ever-present threat, it is welcome that the National Intelligence Coordination Committee has been made operational.
25 Jun 2021

Balochistan politics

BALOCHISTAN is the bellwether of Pakistan’s power politics. Political instability that brews in that province is...
25 Jun 2021

Famine threat

IT is indeed shameful that in 2021 there should be tens of millions of people in the world facing starvation due to...
PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...