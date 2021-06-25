Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan will continue to remain on the watchdog's "increased monitoring list", also known as the grey list, in a press conference after its five-day plenary meeting.

Announcing the decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, "Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures."

Pleyer, however, added that the action plan on financial terrorism still needed to be addressed.

"In 2019, the regional partner of FATF identified problems in Pakistan's anti-money laundering measures. But since then it has improved. There remains risk of money laundering and subsequently FATF had discussions with Pakistan.

"I want to thank the Pakistan government for their continued commitment to address the concerns and make the necessary changes they were asked to effect," Pleyer said.

The watchdog's president, responding to a question, said all action plan items needed to be addressed and goals fulfilled for countries to exit the grey list.

"All countries are equal. This is also our expectation from the Pakistan government."

In its last presser following a plenary, on Feb 25, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said Pakistan remained under increased monitoring, adding that “while Islamabad has made significant progress, there remained some serious deficiencies in mechanisms to plug terrorism financing”.

A couple of days ago Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that given Pakistan's recent progress, the financial watchdog had no justification to keep the country on its grey list.

"We had been given 27 points in the FATF Action Plan, out of which work on 26 has been completed," Qureshi had said, adding that work was afoot to address the remaining item.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Until the last assessment, Pakistan was found deficient in acting against organisations allegedly linked to the terror groups listed by the UN Security Council, prosecuting and convicting banned individuals and tackling smuggling of narcotics and precious stones.

In its last observation in Feb, the FATF president had reiterated that Pakistan had made "progress", but added: "[We] strongly urge completion of the plan [by Pakistan]."

He had insisted that Pakistan "must improve their investigations and prosecutions of all groups and entities financing terrorists and their associates and show [that] penalties by courts are effective. As soon as Pakistan shows it has completed these items, FATF will verify and members of FATF will vote."

FATF had stressed that Pakistan should fully address three remaining points on the action plan:

demonstrating that TF (terrorism financing) investigations and prosecutions target persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities;

demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective,proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; and

demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists, specifically those acting for or on their behalf.

The virtual meeting of the FATF Plenary took place under the presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer, while delegates representing 205 members of the Global Network and observer organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units were also in attendance.