Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list

Dawn.comPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 05:55pm
FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer addresses a virtual press conference on June 25. – DawnNewsTV screengrab
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan will continue to remain on the watchdog's "increased monitoring list", also known as the grey list, in a press conference after its five-day plenary meeting.

Announcing the decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, "Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures."

Pleyer, however, added that the action plan on financial terrorism still needed to be addressed.

"In 2019, the regional partner of FATF identified problems in Pakistan's anti-money laundering measures. But since then it has improved. There remains risk of money laundering and subsequently FATF had discussions with Pakistan.

"I want to thank the Pakistan government for their continued commitment to address the concerns and make the necessary changes they were asked to effect," Pleyer said.

The watchdog's president, responding to a question, said all action plan items needed to be addressed and goals fulfilled for countries to exit the grey list.

"All countries are equal. This is also our expectation from the Pakistan government."

In its last presser following a plenary, on Feb 25, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said Pakistan remained under increased monitoring, adding that “while Islamabad has made significant progress, there remained some serious deficiencies in mechanisms to plug terrorism financing”.

A couple of days ago Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that given Pakistan's recent progress, the financial watchdog had no justification to keep the country on its grey list.

"We had been given 27 points in the FATF Action Plan, out of which work on 26 has been completed," Qureshi had said, adding that work was afoot to address the remaining item.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Until the last assessment, Pakistan was found deficient in acting against organisations allegedly linked to the terror groups listed by the UN Security Council, prosecuting and convicting banned individuals and tackling smuggling of narcotics and precious stones.

In its last observation in Feb, the FATF president had reiterated that Pakistan had made "progress", but added: "[We] strongly urge completion of the plan [by Pakistan]."

He had insisted that Pakistan "must improve their investigations and prosecutions of all groups and entities financing terrorists and their associates and show [that] penalties by courts are effective. As soon as Pakistan shows it has completed these items, FATF will verify and members of FATF will vote."

FATF had stressed that Pakistan should fully address three remaining points on the action plan:

  • demonstrating that TF (terrorism financing) investigations and prosecutions target persons and entities acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities;
  • demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective,proportionate and dissuasive sanctions; and
  • demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists, specifically those acting for or on their behalf.

The virtual meeting of the FATF Plenary took place under the presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer, while delegates representing 205 members of the Global Network and observer organisations including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units were also in attendance.

Chaand Hadiabadi
Jun 25, 2021 05:24pm
let us see which way the wind blows! let the noble thoughts come to FAFT from everywhere! Chaand
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Jun 25, 2021 05:28pm
Whereby listing of Pakistan in gray list affects market sentiment, but progress being made to bring transparency to the financial sector will help Pakistan in long term by controlling corruption, terror financing and money laundering.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2021 05:37pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 25, 2021 05:38pm
Nothing will change.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 25, 2021 05:40pm
Please update people when Pakistan out from grey list. This is to early perception is not acceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Safder Munir Nawaz
Jun 25, 2021 05:41pm
Pakistani Govt allocated special huge sum funds to Haqani Group, LEAs not by default intended to arrest killers having massacred large citizens of Shia Community, though in certain chase operations LEAs soldiers yet in some areas contiguous to SWS & NWA , sectarian killings is stii rampant. Besides, in some districts Shias are too frightened to open shops and run business.Its very much conspicuous when one finds only small fraction of Shia Community is carrying business at secluded places .
Reply Recommend 0
babar
Jun 25, 2021 05:42pm
Don't expect any miracles, FATF decisions are more political than logical
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 25, 2021 05:43pm
It was quite evident when you said no to US base. Fatf relevance has gone. No one cares. Its just a political tool to blackmail you.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jun 25, 2021 05:47pm
Biased decision, period.
Reply Recommend 0
Lose track
Jun 25, 2021 05:48pm
India has considerable influence, unless we have friendship with them economic loss is enormous.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Jun 25, 2021 05:48pm
They will keep Pakistan in the grey list. These institutions are no more than tools used by the former colonists in the neo-colonial era. US never insisted that her own president disclose his income sources and tax returns. Yet they go breathless when casting accusations and innuendos about the other world leaders. UK happily launders proceeds of crime for the criminals from all over the world but still, shamelessly and hypocritically, sits on the FATF board acting holier than thou. What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Jun 25, 2021 05:49pm
Absolutely political and biased. China and Russia led new fairer system required. Pakistan has rather been vision of terror financing from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Jun 25, 2021 05:50pm
That was expected. Pak is now not toeing the Western line on many fronts. Subservient countries like India will not face this despite its terror financing against Pakistan and uranium sales and its banks getting busted by FINSEN.
Reply Recommend 0
Sikandar
Jun 25, 2021 05:52pm
Big deal.. its an anti pakistani forum who cares..
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 25, 2021 05:53pm
Announcing the decision, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said, "Pakistan has made significant measures and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures." So, one left. Now its just playing politics!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 25, 2021 05:55pm
They will never allow us to progress even if we make 360degree change, its just dirty politics of big players and nothing else.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 25, 2021 05:56pm
Can the Western countries return our plundered money stashed in their banks and property assets too?? The West is hand in glove with this corrupt lot!!
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Jun 25, 2021 05:56pm
We will remain on grey list until we give US bases in our country
Reply Recommend 0
The Doctor
Jun 25, 2021 05:58pm
We are the back benchers of this world.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 25, 2021 05:58pm
I find the decision to remain Pakistan on FATF grey list unfair and unilateral because, the fact is that Pakistan has successfully fulfilled 26 out of 27 demands. I am sure anti state elements both internal and external agents played a major part in final decision - simply double standards.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 25, 2021 05:59pm
Do more will never end, we must realize that we as Muslims and only Muslim nuclear power will never make them happy, they turn blind eyes on human rights violations by India and Israel. Only solution is to find ways to become independent
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Jun 25, 2021 06:00pm
A political programm to blackmail countries .
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 25, 2021 06:00pm
FATF fiasco is our own making. Reasons have nothing to do with pending requirement but political.
Reply Recommend 0
David
Jun 25, 2021 06:01pm
Geopolitics at its worst !
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Hussain
Jun 25, 2021 06:03pm
Foreign should take it seriously at relevant forums Very biased treatment with Pakistan....what is the 27th point, get it over quickly
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Jun 25, 2021 06:04pm
It's a gang of thugs. Terror financing is what the USA does but FATF has nothing to say. Having said that countries need to follow Chinas model (from Bullied to Bully) that is the only path
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Jun 25, 2021 06:05pm
They simply enjoy putting pressure on underdeveloped countries. Once cleared, pressure will be gone. So they don't want it just yet
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 25, 2021 06:05pm
Do more Do More - Yes after years of supporting the US on their baseless war and destroying your own economy please take a seat on the FATF list - Thanks US and thank you India for your help.
Reply Recommend 0
Off Track
Jun 25, 2021 06:06pm
Good progress, Pakistan needs to realise a global rules based order exists. By negotiating and thinking they are good boys with the US, they will be off the list and IMF will favour them...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastcrack
Jun 25, 2021 06:06pm
Pakistan cannot hoodwink the FATF. It has to take concrete action against terrorist groups.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamayun
Jun 25, 2021 06:06pm
This is a clear bigotry of large players. Pakistan should take strongest measures against it.PaK Should consult this biased decision at every World forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Khan
Jun 25, 2021 06:06pm
FATF should come with records of other countries, like India, as to how many conditions do they fulfill. If this transparency is brought in, it will continue to give an impression that this is politically motivated.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 25, 2021 06:06pm
What else is called a highly political, racist, discriminatory, false, crooked, cruel, cunning and biased decision?
Reply Recommend 0
SachBol
Jun 25, 2021 06:07pm
Instead of blaming our enemies, Pakistan should focus on resolving remaining issues. We always tend to blame others and not look into ourselves. India is definitely using its influence in this mater as it is on many other areas against Pakistan. We need to understand that in long run this will only help Pakistan. It will clean up the corrupt practices in financial sector even used by corrupt elites of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
LogicalMan
Jun 25, 2021 06:09pm
I would let it pass!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Yusufzai
Jun 25, 2021 06:11pm
Seems like a tactic of forcing Pakistan into providing airbases to US
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2021 06:12pm
@Lose track, What economic loss? Pakistan on farce list: economy +4% India not on farce list: economy-7.4%
Reply Recommend 0

