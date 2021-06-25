Dawn Logo

5 FC men martyred in Sibi terrorist attack: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 11:53am
Five soldiers from Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday. — AFP/File
Five soldiers from Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday. — AFP/File

Five soldiers from Frontier Corps, Balochistan, were martyred after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in Sibi district's Sangan area, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

"During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The five martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Zafar Ali Khan, Lance Naik Hidayatullah, Lance Naik Nasir Abbas, Lance Naik Basheer Ahmed and Sepoy Noorullah.

"A sanitisation/search operation is also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators," the ISPR said.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the statement said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," it concluded.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the terrorist attack and offered prayers for the martyred soldiers.

"Terrorists cannot demoralise us by carrying out such cowardly attacks. The state will fight against terrorists will all its might," he said, adding that FC Balochistan have made great sacrifices for the country's safety and security.

Earlier this month, four soldiers from FC Balochistan, including a junior commissioned officer, had embraced martyrdom in a blast on the Marget-Quetta Road.

According to the ISPR, terrorists had used an improvised explosive device to target the FC troops who were employed on the road for security of Marget mines.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Sardar Ali Khan, a resident of Lakki Marwat; Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Vehari; Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, who belonged to Dera Ismail Khan; and Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Neelum.

