Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 25, 2021

Sadpara’s son to launch search for missing climbers

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 08:23am
In this file photo, Muhammad Ali Sadpara is seen at the K2 summit in 2018. — File
In this file photo, Muhammad Ali Sadpara is seen at the K2 summit in 2018. — File

GILGIT: Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of legendary mountaineer late Mohammad Ali Sadpara, and Canadian Filmmaker Elia Saikaly announced on Thursday to climb K2 for a ground search of the three missing climbers.

The missing climbers included Mohammad Ali Sadpara. They went missing during K2 winter expedition in February this year. “It’s time to announce that Elia Saikaly and I are going to K2 for a ground search of the three missing climbers of K2 winter expedition including my father Ali Sadpara. To find out what happened to them and possibility of his recovery. Need lots of prayers and good wishes,” Sajid tweeted.

Mohammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile went missing at K2 in February this year.

Read: Sadpara, two other mountaineers missing on K2 declared dead

Sajid Ali Sadpara was also member of their expedition team and Elia Saikaly was making a documentary on K2. Both of them had also taken part in the rescue operation.

Elia Saikaly in his social media post said: “I’m in Pakistan and headed to K2 with Sajid Sadpara to search for his father, Ali Sadpara, and our dear friend John Snorri.”

“The truth is: I just couldn’t do nothing. These are our friends. These were our teammates. We were making a film about their winter ascent. We were supposed to be with them the night they disappeared with JP Moer and we are likely alive because fate intervened as an oxygen mix-up forced PK and I back just below camp 3. Ali, JP Mohr and John never returned. Sajid survived” he said in his post.

Meanwhile, two members of expedition team with renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig reached the base camp to attempt world’s second highest peak K2.

Samina Baig along with five local guides of the expedition themed ‘K2 dream expedition 2021’ and more than 20 local climbers of Joint Pakistan-International Broad Peak and K2 Expedition had started the journey from Shigar on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Will the budget deliver?
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Will the budget deliver?

Economic policymakers have been prudent in setting for next year a modest growth target of 4.8pc.
Colonial frontier
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Colonial frontier

There is no shortcut, no quick-fix ‘counter-terrorism’ operation that will disappear all of the bigots and guns.
Budget protests
24 Jun 2021

Budget protests

These were scenes nobody wanted outside Balochistan’s legislature.

Editorial

Lahore blast
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Lahore blast

Given the ever-present threat, it is welcome that the National Intelligence Coordination Committee has been made operational.
25 Jun 2021

Balochistan politics

BALOCHISTAN is the bellwether of Pakistan’s power politics. Political instability that brews in that province is...
25 Jun 2021

Famine threat

IT is indeed shameful that in 2021 there should be tens of millions of people in the world facing starvation due to...
PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...