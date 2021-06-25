Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 25, 2021

Pakistan gets $4.5bn facility for oil, LNG imports

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 08:34am
Pakistan’s oil import bill has amounted to about $10bn in first 11 months of the current fiscal year but has been rising in recent months because of increasing trend in the international oil prices. — AFP/File
Pakistan’s oil import bill has amounted to about $10bn in first 11 months of the current fiscal year but has been rising in recent months because of increasing trend in the international oil prices. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has secured a $4.5 billion worth of three-year trade financing facility from Jeddah-based Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to cover import cost of crude, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A formal financing framework agreement on the arrangement would be signed early next week here, informed sources told Dawn. The funds would be utilised under Annual Financing Plan of roughly $1.5bn each. This trade financing arrangement is in addition to about $531 million already signed by Ministry of Economic Affairs with Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) for project financing of Mohmand dam, a couple of coal based projects besides a few hydropower projects including two in Azad Kashmir.

The ITFC’s financing would be utilised over three years (2021-23) by Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (Parco), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) for import of crude oil, refined petroleum pro­ducts and LNG and help augment the country’s foreign currency reserves and provide resources to meet the oil import bill.

Pakistan’s oil import bill has amounted to about $10bn in first 11 months of the current fiscal year but has been rising in recent months because of increasing trend in the international oil prices. In first 11 months, Pakistan has imported about $2.5bn each worth of LNG and crude oil besides $4.5bn worth of refined petroleum products.

ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group and provides trade financing to member countries after putting together funds from financial institutions in the Middle East. The sources said Pakistan had last year signed a $1.1bn trade financing facility for the current year but could not be fully utilised due to lower international oil prices, depressed demand in Pakistan and limitations of the refineries in availing Arabian Crude.

The sources said the financing cost for the upcoming financing facility would be lower than the existing one given substantial surplus liquidity of the banks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia because of constrained business activities in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 wave. The existing facility envisaged 2.3pc plus London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor).

The source said the two sides may cover the agricultural commodities as well including DAP fertiliser in addition to existing pipeline of crude, oil products and liquefied natural gas. The sources said the ITFC had also committed in April 2018 a similar financing line for Pakistan for 2018-20 but utilisation finally could not cross $3bn as private refineries were unable to import crude under the facility as it was mostly limited to Parco and to some extent PSO.

Before 2018, the ITFC’s financing was available only to Pak-Arab Refinery which was expanded to Pakistan State Oil in 2018. Last year, PLL was also included in the arrangement for the first time. ITFC had a limited portfolio of about a billion dollars of its own and normally arranged funds from other private financial institutions. Some of the other major recipients of the ITFC’s trade facility have been Indonesia, Egypt and Bangladesh.

The facility is expected to provide relief in oil and gas import bill and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Under the facility, funds do not come into Pakistan’s account but ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. These funds would be used for financing of letters of credit for oil and LNG imports by PSO, Parco and PLL.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2021 08:05am
That's a fantastic piece of news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2021 08:06am
Bravo PMIK and team for your invaluable efforts for us Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 25, 2021 08:10am
Financial Assistance is medicine not permanent solution. This will give breather to pressure on foreign exchange reserves and support to budget. The best way to use this facility is to enhance GDP growth and generate enough surplus of foreign exchange reserves by increasing exports and foreign remittances.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jun 25, 2021 08:43am
Be happy, be under more debt
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Will the budget deliver?
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Will the budget deliver?

Economic policymakers have been prudent in setting for next year a modest growth target of 4.8pc.
Colonial frontier
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Colonial frontier

There is no shortcut, no quick-fix ‘counter-terrorism’ operation that will disappear all of the bigots and guns.
Budget protests
24 Jun 2021

Budget protests

These were scenes nobody wanted outside Balochistan’s legislature.

Editorial

Lahore blast
Updated 25 Jun 2021

Lahore blast

Given the ever-present threat, it is welcome that the National Intelligence Coordination Committee has been made operational.
25 Jun 2021

Balochistan politics

BALOCHISTAN is the bellwether of Pakistan’s power politics. Political instability that brews in that province is...
25 Jun 2021

Famine threat

IT is indeed shameful that in 2021 there should be tens of millions of people in the world facing starvation due to...
PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...