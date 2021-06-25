Dawn Logo

India’s ‘rice flooding’ hurts Pakistani exports

Amjad MahmoodPublished June 25, 2021 - Updated June 25, 2021 07:25am
Pakistan rice exports, both Basmati and coarse varieties, during July 2020 to May 2021 (11MFY21) are 14 per cent less than that of the previous year. — Reuters/File
LAHORE: Subsidised Indian rice is damaging Pakistan’s exports and the government must take up the issue with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against New Delhi for “jeopardising international food security in violation of its rules,” a representative of local rice traders said on Thursday.

Pakistan rice exports, both Basmati and coarse varieties, during July 2020 to May 2021 (11MFY21) are 14 per cent less than that of the previous year. So far Pakistan has exported 3.3 million tonnes of rice in the 11MFY21 compared to 3.87m tonnes during the same period last year.

“India has offered its rice at an average rate of $360 per tonne while we have been quoting a price of $450 per tonne. This difference of around $100 per tonne has badly damaged our exports,” said Rice Exporters Association Pakistan President Abdul Qayyum Paracha.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Paracha said: “Under the WTO rules, flooding international markets with subsidised food, particularly rice, is an offence. Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam all are offering rice export prices at $420 to $430 per tonne then how India could offer the same at $360 per tonne?”Indian Basmati exports hit record volume as it has so far exported 4.3m tonnes of the commodity, he added.

The REAP president highlighted that Pakistan was not the only country hurt by heavily subsidised Indian rice exports. “Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Nepal are all hit by the phenomenon,” he added.

Other factors affecting Pakistan’s rice exports included exorbitant rise in freight rates and ample stocks available with the destination countries imported during panic buying in view of one after another wave of coronavirus pandemic, said Mr Paracha while responding to a query.

“Two year ago, we had been paying $1,500 per container freight, for instance, for Italy. The same has now shot up to $8,000 per container — an increase of $250 per tonne.”

He demanded the government should raise the issue of India flooding foreign markets with subsidised exports and thereby jeopardising international food insecurity with the WTO at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2021

Comments (11)
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2021 07:38am
"Under the WTO rules, flooding international markets with subsidised food, particularly rice, is an offence." And the offender will pay.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 25, 2021 07:39am
India's dirty tricks are bound to fail soon. IK always talks nicely at first.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jun 25, 2021 07:41am
Exports decline , blame it on India . What a spin !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Chotu
Jun 25, 2021 07:43am
Yup go to WTO and loose again.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 25, 2021 08:06am
Don't blame India. Make your farming more cost effective. If freight charges are high, look for markets nearby which are accessible by road. China is a big importer of Indian rice. Why is Pakistan not exporting to China? Also, how much is the sky-high electricity charge affecting the farming costs?
Reply Recommend 0
Kyle
Jun 25, 2021 08:08am
Wherever Indians go they ruin the markets. Just look at how Indians low balled the Canadian Trucking business.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jun 25, 2021 08:17am
India is learning from China. Way to go.
Reply Recommend 0
BSD
Jun 25, 2021 08:25am
@Kyle, Smart. Like Trump!
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jun 25, 2021 08:26am
Blaming others for your own inability always.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Jun 25, 2021 08:32am
When you can't compete you complain
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jun 25, 2021 08:39am
Cost of rice production is more due to sky-high electricity prices, unaffordable fertilizers, shortage of water, expensive export duty and lack of labor force (30% participation). So we end up charging more.
Reply Recommend 0

