Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2021

28 civilians killed in Afghan province as fighting intensifies

ReutersPublished June 24, 2021 - Updated June 24, 2021 08:17pm
Fighting has worsened around Afghanistan but especially in the north where insurgents have conducted a wave of offensives in recent days. — Reuters/File photo
Fighting has worsened around Afghanistan but especially in the north where insurgents have conducted a wave of offensives in recent days. — Reuters/File photo

Intense fighting in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz killed at least 28 civilians and injured 290 this week, according to hospital officials, as conflict surges in the war-torn nation while foreign forces withdraw.

Ehsanullah Fazli, head of Kunduz's provincial hospital, said 28 bodies and 290 wounded civilians had been delivered to two local hospitals in the past three days, with the vast majority of the casualties children, women and elderly people.

"The war is still going on in the city of Kunduz and the death toll will rise," he said.

Fighting has worsened around Afghanistan but especially in the north where insurgents have conducted a wave of offensives in recent days, moving beyond their southern strongholds.

Since the United States announced plans in April to withdraw its troops without conditions by September 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated throughout the country as the Taliban seek more territory.

Peace talks in Doha have largely stalled, officials say, though there have been meetings in recent days and the Taliban say they are committed to negotiations.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Washington on Thursday with his former rival and top Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah where they were to meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the US troop withdrawal.

The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan said this week the Taliban had taken more than 50 of 370 districts and were positioned to take control of provincial capitals as the country looked increasingly unstable and analysts warned of the growing risk of civil war as more groups took up arms.

On Wednesday, hundreds of armed men gathered on the outskirts of the capital Kabul and vowed to fight against the Taliban, according to Reuters witnesses.

On Thursday, 130 Taliban fighters surrendered with the help of tribal elders in the western province of Herat.

"They realised that the Taliban's war with the Afghan government was illegitimate," Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said at a ceremony to mark the event.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the 130 men were not from their group, calling the event "propaganda".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Between boom and bust
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Between boom and bust

Ultimately the budget, and its aim to pump growth, will be left standing on two legs only — free oil and free dollars from abroad.
Judging without law
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Judging without law

The Supreme Court has yet to formulate a detailed procedure to conduct cases having far-reaching impacts on people’s lives.
Cold war II
23 Jun 2021

Cold war II

China and the West must find a better way.

Editorial

PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...
PM’s views on rape
Updated 23 Jun 2021

PM’s views on rape

Rape is a crime primarily of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for others’ bodily integrity.
23 Jun 2021

Gas concerns

CONSUMERS face the prospect of ominous blackouts next month owing to the closure of two gas fields in Sindh, the ...
23 Jun 2021

New Iranian president

SAYYID Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, is taking over at a time of great geopolitical flux, while the Islamic...