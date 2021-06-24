Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2021

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

ReutersPublished June 24, 2021 - Updated June 24, 2021 03:59pm
India's eight-wicket loss in Southampton was Virat Kohli's fourth unsuccessful attempt to lead India to an ICC title. — Reuters
India's eight-wicket loss in Southampton was Virat Kohli's fourth unsuccessful attempt to lead India to an ICC title. — Reuters

India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection, while accepting New Zealand were worthy winners of the honour.

India's eight-wicket loss in Southampton prolonged their wait for a first global title since Mahendra Singh Dhoni led them to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

It was Virat Kohli's fourth unsuccessful attempt to lead India to an ICC title, the previous being the 2019 One Day World Cup when they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester.

"India fail the ultimate test," the Times of India newspaper said as it questioned India's team selection and their preparation for the match.

"The lack of match practice in England hurt them but shouldn't India have played an extra batsman in Hanuma Vihari?"

The Times suggested seamer Mohammed Siraj should also have been picked in the match in which India played both their spinners in conditions that gave more assistance to swing and seam bowling.

"The answers will arrive in due course but it will rankle this proud Indian team, which has towered over the rest of the test pack for a few years now," the daily said. "No one, after all, remembers who came second."

While captain Kohli's title drought in global tournaments continued, New Zealand put behind their losses in successive 50-overs World Cup finals with their victory at the Ageas Bowl.

"Kiwis bury the ghosts of 2019, crowned first World Test champion," The Hindu newspaper said on its sports page.

The Indian Express also hailed New Zealand's victory with the headline: "An island conquers the world".

"Even as India worryingly continued to trip up in knockout games, New Zealand, the team that not even the most parochial Indian fan can stir up any negative emotion for, admirably held their nerve to become world Test champions," it said.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir summed up the sentiment when he tweeted: "Nice guys don't always finish last! Congrats New Zealand. World No.1!"

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Between boom and bust
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Between boom and bust

Ultimately the budget, and its aim to pump growth, will be left standing on two legs only — free oil and free dollars from abroad.
Judging without law
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Judging without law

The Supreme Court has yet to formulate a detailed procedure to conduct cases having far-reaching impacts on people’s lives.
Cold war II
23 Jun 2021

Cold war II

China and the West must find a better way.

Editorial

PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...
PM’s views on rape
Updated 23 Jun 2021

PM’s views on rape

Rape is a crime primarily of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for others’ bodily integrity.
23 Jun 2021

Gas concerns

CONSUMERS face the prospect of ominous blackouts next month owing to the closure of two gas fields in Sindh, the ...
23 Jun 2021

New Iranian president

SAYYID Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, is taking over at a time of great geopolitical flux, while the Islamic...