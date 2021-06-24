Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2021

Wattoo meets Zardari; says never left PPP

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 24, 2021 - Updated June 24, 2021 09:28am
This file photo shows Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo. — APP
This file photo shows Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo. — APP

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo called on former president Asif Ali Zardari and inquired after his health here on Wednesday.

The two sides also discussed the political situation prevailing in the country as former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf was also present in the meeting, says a press release issued after the meeting.

Sources said Mr Wattoo rejoined the party during the meeting.

Mr Wattoo, however, told Dawn that how he could rejoin a party, which he had not left.

Explaining, he had contested the July 2018 general election as an independent candidate but never embraced any other party.

He said as Zardari, with whom he had very cordial relations, came to Lahore after around two years, he went to the former president not only to inquire after his health but also thank him for sending PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Parvez Ashraf as well as Senator Sherry Rehman to condole on the death of his (Wattoo’s) brother.

Mr Wattoo embraced the PPP back in May 2008 around three months after winning as an independent candidate for a National Assembly seat from Okara. He served as federal minister for industries and production and later for Kashmir affairs in the Gilani cabinet.

He tendered his resignation when the party was routed in the 2013 general election but continued working as PPP Punjab chapter chief on the directions of the central leadership.

Earlier, he as Pakistan Muslim League-Jinnah leader worked with the PPP in a coalition government serving as the chief minister in 1993.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jun 24, 2021 09:35am
Spent, useless rolling stone. Couldn't win a LB seat.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Between boom and bust
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Between boom and bust

Ultimately the budget, and its aim to pump growth, will be left standing on two legs only — free oil and free dollars from abroad.
Judging without law
Updated 24 Jun 2021

Judging without law

The Supreme Court has yet to formulate a detailed procedure to conduct cases having far-reaching impacts on people’s lives.
Cold war II
23 Jun 2021

Cold war II

China and the West must find a better way.

Editorial

PM on Afghanistan
Updated 24 Jun 2021

PM on Afghanistan

Points raised by PM need to be pondered by all sides — specifically Afghan govt and Taliban — if a civil war is to be avoided.
24 Jun 2021

Third-party interest

WHAT should be done when third-party interest has been created where construction has been done illegally? It is an...
24 Jun 2021

Electricity policy

THE Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 that will focus on...
PM’s views on rape
Updated 23 Jun 2021

PM’s views on rape

Rape is a crime primarily of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for others’ bodily integrity.
23 Jun 2021

Gas concerns

CONSUMERS face the prospect of ominous blackouts next month owing to the closure of two gas fields in Sindh, the ...
23 Jun 2021

New Iranian president

SAYYID Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, is taking over at a time of great geopolitical flux, while the Islamic...