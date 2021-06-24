Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 24, 2021

World’s largest aircraft lands in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 24, 2021 - Updated June 24, 2021 08:29am
Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine. — AP
KARACHI: The world’s largest cargo aircraft, known as Antonov An-225 Mriya, made a technical stopover at Karachi airport on Wednesday.

The Russian-made wide-body aircraft, which is powered by six turbofan engines and said to be the longest and heaviest plane ever built, took off from Afghanistan and landed at Jinnah International Airport a little before noon.

With maximum take-off weight of 700 tonnes, it has the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service.

Airport sources said the aircraft was scheduled to leave Karachi in the early hours of Thursday morning. They said the aircraft contained military cargo that was being transported from Afghanistan as part of withdrawal plan of the US and allied forces from the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the arrival of the world’s largest cargo aircraft in Karachi as people shared its photographs and videos on their Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2021

Wisdom
Jun 24, 2021 08:39am
1,322,750 lb Maximum takeoff weight for this aircraft.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 24, 2021 08:52am
Not a good sign. Bases.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jun 24, 2021 08:58am
What is it 'dropping' here? Why on earth IK allowed US plane to land?
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 24, 2021 08:59am
ATC to the aircraft behind the Antonov: "Caution wake hurricane." In all seriousness, this thing is absolutely massive. Also, interesting that the Russians are helping the Americans extract their equipment from Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 24, 2021 09:30am
Withdrawal help. Anytime.
Reply Recommend 0

