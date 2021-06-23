Dawn Logo

Manure hunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung

AFPPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated June 23, 2021 08:02pm
A woman makes cow dung cakes at Bahlolpur village in the northern Indian state of Punjab in this file photo. — Reuters
A massive manhunt is underway in central India after a gang of robbers stole nearly a tonne of cow dung from a village, police said.

Villagers in the central state of Chhattisgarh complained to police last week after more than 800 kilogrammes of poo disappeared from their storehouse.

Police said the gang struck at night, breaking into the depository in Korba district's Dhurena village and fleeing with their pungent plunder estimated to be worth some Rs1,600.

“We have questioned some suspects but no arrests have been made yet,” local police officer Harish Tandekar told AFP on Wednesday.

He added that it was not clear how the suspects had been able to transport such a large amount of faeces, or why they had stolen it.

“Investigations are continuing and every effort is being made to find the culprits,” Tandekar said.

Chhattisgarh buys bovine dung from dairy farmers at Rs200 per 100 kilogrammes under a state scheme to produce vermicompost.

In recent years, many Indian states have been encouraging farmers to sell cow poo for organic farming.

There has also been an increased demand for cattle waste for eco-friendly products such as earthen lamps and for religious purposes.

Some Hindus consider cows sacred and use the animals' dung and urine for medicines and other holy practices.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government invested five billion rupees into research into developing medicines and personal-hygiene products from cow dung and urine.

The government is looking to encourage the production of toothpaste, shampoos and mosquito repellents from cow dung and urine.

Brownman
Jun 23, 2021 08:09pm
It's an issue of sovereignty for India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 23, 2021 08:34pm
Incredible India. From stealing uranium to stealing of dung.
Reply Recommend 0
Haidari
Jun 23, 2021 09:09pm
Its probably dumped in modi's backyard
Reply Recommend 0
Neekamal
Jun 23, 2021 09:14pm
What would be fate of thief?would he be lynched or considered national hero? Suspense, dont miss tje next episodes.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Jun 23, 2021 09:18pm
The most urgent issue in India
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jun 23, 2021 09:24pm
Imagine . Cow dung is as precious as household items. Just Wow!!
Reply Recommend 0
iqbal
Jun 23, 2021 10:37pm
100% one of Modi's worker!
Reply Recommend 0

