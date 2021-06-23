LHC grants bail to Khawaja Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to PML-N's senior leader Khawaja Asif in an inquiry into assets beyond means and money laundering initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two member bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict, ordering Asif's release from jail upon the submission of a bail bond worth Rs10 million.

"The instant petition is accepted and the petitioner is admitted to post-arrest bail subject to his furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs10m with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court," reads the short court order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

Arguments on the PML-N leader's bail application were completed in three days.

Senior PML-N leadership took to Twitter to celebrate the decision. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Asif on his release.

"Khawaja sahab belongs to our vanguard which is not afraid of prisons or chains.

"The politics of revenge in the name of accountability has been exposed once again today with the release of Khawaja Asif on bail!" said the PML-N president.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N leader did not abandon party chief Nawaz Sharif despite confronting "political revenge".

"The selected ruler of the time was unsuccessful in breaking Nawaz Sharif and his companions and embarrassment has embraced him today as well."

NAB had arrested Asif in Islamabad on Dec 29, 2020 and later shifted him to Lahore where he remained on physical remand till Jan 22.

The accountability watchdog has alleged that Asif had failed to explain the sources of his income and assets. It had said he was first elected senator in 1991 when his assets stood at around Rs5 million. It said Asif's assets had swelled to Rs221m by 2018, which were beyond the known sources of his income.

It added that Asif had yet to disclose the source of income of a foreign remittance he received from Dubai amounting to Rs100m.

In a bail petition sought from the LHC in March, Asif's legal counsel contended that the petitioner, during his 22-day physical remand with the NAB, had not been confronted with any evidence that could prove that he owned assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The petition had contended that no recovery had been made from Asif that could connect him with the allegations of corruption as alleged in the grounds of his arrest. It had asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.