At least 4 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town

At least four people have been injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town. According to rescue officials, the blast took place in E block near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital.

In a statement, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.

He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.

He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the blast.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik directed emergency wards at all hospitals to be on alert.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.