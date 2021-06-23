At least 3 dead, 21 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town

At least three people died and 21 were injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.

The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses with cracked walls and shattered windows.

A statement from Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that three people had been killed. It added that 13 injured were being treated at Jinnah Hospital while eight others had been discharged.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani also visited the site of the explosion and confirmed to reporters that the blast took place near the residence of proscribed Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. He said police were guarding Saeed's house at the time of the attack, resulting in serious injuries to some officials.

A Dawn correspondent who was present at the scene after the blast said the windows and walls of Saeed's house had been damaged from the impact.

Ghani said officials were currently assessing the damage, adding that nothing could compensate for the lives lost. He assured citizens that the perpetrators would be held responsible.

"The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over [the investigation]. The CTD will determine whether it was a suicide blast or if a device was used," he said.

He urged citizens and the media to not "speculate", adding that officials receive hundreds of threat alerts every year. "Even right now we have about 65 threat alerts," he said, adding that there is an "external element" in most terrorist attacks.

"These attacks are usually carried out by countries that want to harm Pakistan and its progress," he said. We have peace in our country because of our intelligence agencies, he added.

Earlier while speaking to reporters at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.

Malik said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.

Later, the Lahore police chief had confirmed to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan that the number of injured had gone up to 14. Speaking to Geo News, Dogar said it was too early to say whether the blast was targeting someone, adding that any further comments could be made after an investigation.

An eyewitness said that his house had been badly damaged. "It was constructed six years ago. We have no other place to go," said the visibly distressed man. Another eyewitness claimed that a device planted on a motorcycle had detonated.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.

In a statement, the Lahore CCPO said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said. He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab CM takes notice

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.

He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital.

He said that the Punjab government stood with the victims and their families. The incident is being investigated under the supervision of the additional IG CTD, he said, adding that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid was in the field to ensure that those injured were being provided the best medical treatment.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The nature of the blast is being determined," he said, adding that the federal government will assist the provincial government to investigate the incident.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the blast in Lahore was "ominous".

"Deeply concerned that the law and order situation is not being given the kind of attention it deserves. Important to probe it for possible leads and establishing context. My condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the injured," he said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.