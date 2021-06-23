Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2021

At least 3 dead, 21 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town

Imran GabolPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated June 23, 2021 03:23pm
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town. — Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author
This picture shows the site of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town.— Photo courtesy author

At least three people died and 21 were injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.

The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses with cracked walls and shattered windows.

A statement from Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that three people had been killed. It added that 13 injured were being treated at Jinnah Hospital while eight others had been discharged.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani also visited the site of the explosion and confirmed to reporters that the blast took place near the residence of proscribed Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. He said police were guarding Saeed's house at the time of the attack, resulting in serious injuries to some officials.

A Dawn correspondent who was present at the scene after the blast said the windows and walls of Saeed's house had been damaged from the impact.

Ghani said officials were currently assessing the damage, adding that nothing could compensate for the lives lost. He assured citizens that the perpetrators would be held responsible.

"The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over [the investigation]. The CTD will determine whether it was a suicide blast or if a device was used," he said.

He urged citizens and the media to not "speculate", adding that officials receive hundreds of threat alerts every year. "Even right now we have about 65 threat alerts," he said, adding that there is an "external element" in most terrorist attacks.

"These attacks are usually carried out by countries that want to harm Pakistan and its progress," he said. We have peace in our country because of our intelligence agencies, he added.

Earlier while speaking to reporters at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.

Malik said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.

Later, the Lahore police chief had confirmed to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan that the number of injured had gone up to 14. Speaking to Geo News, Dogar said it was too early to say whether the blast was targeting someone, adding that any further comments could be made after an investigation.

An eyewitness said that his house had been badly damaged. "It was constructed six years ago. We have no other place to go," said the visibly distressed man. Another eyewitness claimed that a device planted on a motorcycle had detonated.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.

In a statement, the Lahore CCPO said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said. He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab CM takes notice

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.

He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital.

He said that the Punjab government stood with the victims and their families. The incident is being investigated under the supervision of the additional IG CTD, he said, adding that Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid was in the field to ensure that those injured were being provided the best medical treatment.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The nature of the blast is being determined," he said, adding that the federal government will assist the provincial government to investigate the incident.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that the blast in Lahore was "ominous".

"Deeply concerned that the law and order situation is not being given the kind of attention it deserves. Important to probe it for possible leads and establishing context. My condolences to bereaved families and prayers for the injured," he said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ST
Jun 23, 2021 11:43am
I hope no casualities
Reply Recommend 0
Total
Jun 23, 2021 12:07pm
India behind it
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 23, 2021 12:07pm
A cylinder cannot cause the blast this size.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jun 23, 2021 12:11pm
Looks like a bomb went off.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Jun 23, 2021 12:16pm
Just an another day in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Jun 23, 2021 12:16pm
No one follows any construction codes and safety protocols all over the country!
Reply Recommend 0
nakaria
Jun 23, 2021 12:23pm
Complete governance failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jun 23, 2021 12:30pm
May be US keeping the pressure on us with regard to Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Jun 23, 2021 12:32pm
May the injured get well soon
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Jun 23, 2021 12:34pm
May the injured get well soon. No one should be using cylinders at homes. They can be very fatal
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jun 23, 2021 12:36pm
Accidental gas canister explosion
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2021 12:42pm
Foreign agents and their cronies are in action again to create unrest. Don't worry, they will not succeed, be vigilant, act wisely, look around and don't panic.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadiq Hussain
Jun 23, 2021 12:42pm
this is Indian conspiracy to hijack our Lahore gas pipeline.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Jun 23, 2021 12:50pm
A gas cylinder exploded...no worries.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas
Jun 23, 2021 12:52pm
Looks like gas pipeline issue. Lahoris have been using their own mechanisms for increasing gas pressure amkd gas shortage and social media is littered with homebrew jugaars. These things have serious consequences
Reply Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Jun 23, 2021 12:53pm
@Total , "India behind it" Who else could be?? All are Thieves for a Thief.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Jun 23, 2021 12:57pm
Now the blame game will start
Reply Recommend 0
ZAKurberg
Jun 23, 2021 01:04pm
Nobody wearing masks..
Reply Recommend 0
Alamgeer
Jun 23, 2021 01:07pm
Taliban nails Imran Khan's lies about US bases in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rejection Dept - FO
Jun 23, 2021 01:09pm
@Total , where is the actionable evidence? It could be low intensity LPG cylinder blast as well! Stop bringing India in everything always!
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf
Jun 23, 2021 01:11pm
Uneducated people being used and brainwashed to do such heinous acts. Such a tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 23, 2021 01:12pm
@Total , India behind it India is incapable to come so far, it's beyond them but it is another foreign power, if it was a bomb blast.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharif gurjar
Jun 23, 2021 01:13pm
As usual our eastern neighbor back to usual shenanigans.
Reply Recommend 0
NoFreeLunch
Jun 23, 2021 01:13pm
@Total , you said yesterday right?
Reply Recommend 0
Denis Ahmed
Jun 23, 2021 01:14pm
Let's start the blame game.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 23, 2021 01:14pm
It would be declared a cylinder blast.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 23, 2021 01:15pm
@Total , " India behind it.. " Cannot Fool the World anymore.... the World knows Better...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 23, 2021 01:16pm
Dirty, dejected, disaster India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 23, 2021 01:16pm
Cylinder blast?
Reply Recommend 0
Alz
Jun 23, 2021 01:19pm
Seems like Indians are losing ground in Afghanistan and using cheap targets to vent it's frustration.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jun 23, 2021 01:19pm
So sad and tragic..
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 23, 2021 01:27pm
@Total , are you sure they are not Pakistanis?
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 23, 2021 01:36pm
This is low intensity blast due to a tube light malfunction. Nothing to do with terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Jun 23, 2021 01:36pm
Looks like a paid job!
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Jun 23, 2021 01:37pm
@Total , without any investigation mind less accusations
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Jun 23, 2021 02:09pm
@asad, May the dead go to "jannat" straight away.
Reply Recommend 0
Zit
Jun 23, 2021 02:20pm
Any ‘famous’ people living in the area?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 23, 2021 02:40pm
@Zak, “ @Total , India behind it India is incapable to come so far, it's beyond them but it is another foreign power, if it was a bomb blast.” Is it farther than Baluchistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Fear and abuse
Updated 23 Jun 2021

Fear and abuse

Paedophiles and sexual abusers are present in many professions but clerical sexual abuse is of a particularly egregious character.
Diplomatic blundering
Updated 23 Jun 2021

Diplomatic blundering

Foreign policy is too serious a matter to be left to an individual’s political ambitions.
Loss of homes
22 Jun 2021

Loss of homes

For the vulnerable, a shelter is much more than a dwelling.

Editorial

PM’s views on rape
Updated 23 Jun 2021

PM’s views on rape

Rape is a crime primarily of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for others’ bodily integrity.
23 Jun 2021

Gas concerns

CONSUMERS face the prospect of ominous blackouts next month owing to the closure of two gas fields in Sindh, the ...
23 Jun 2021

New Iranian president

SAYYID Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, is taking over at a time of great geopolitical flux, while the Islamic...
Describing OBL
22 Jun 2021

Describing OBL

FM Qureshi’s non-committal reply to question about Osama being a terrorist or a martyr has sent the wrong message to the world.
22 Jun 2021

A neglected sector

THE PTI legislators joined forces with opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly the other day to take their own...
22 Jun 2021

Air safari

THE resumption of PIA’s air safari flights to Skardu will hopefully attract international and domestic tourists,...