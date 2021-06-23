At least 2 dead, 14 injured in blast at Lahore's Johar Town

At least two people died and 14 were injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town, officials said.

The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses with cracked walls and shattered windows.

Speaking to Samaa TV at the site of the incident, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said that 12 people, including women and children, had been injured. He said that the injured also included a police official.

Malik said that while it was not immediately clear what had caused the blast, it had left behind a crater. "We will only be able to determine the cause after carrying out an investigation," he said, adding that the area was being cordoned off.

Later, Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar confirmed to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan that the number of injured had gone up to 14. Speaking to Geo News, Dogar said it was too early to say whether the blast was targeting someone, adding that any further comments could be made after an investigation.

An eyewitness said that his house had been badly damaged. "It was constructed six years ago. We have no other place to go," said the visibly distressed man. Another eyewitness claimed that a device planted on a motorcycle had detonated.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that it was not immediately clear what caused the blast. "So far we have not been able to determine whether a gas pipeline burst or whether it was a cylinder. But we have shifted four people [to the hospital] and more injured are expected," he said.

In a statement, the Lahore CCPO said that the injured were being taken to Jinnah Hospital. "The nature of the blast is being determined," he said.

He also directed officials to keep citizens away from the site of the blast so that there is no hindrance in carrying out rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab CM takes notice

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the blast, and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. "Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law," he said.

He told authorities to provide the best medical facilities to those who were injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at Jinnah Hospital. He also told the additional IG CTD to reach the scene of the blast.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also took notice and directed the Punjab chief secretary and IG to submit a report. The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The nature of the blast is being determined," he said, adding that the federal government will assist the provincial government to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.