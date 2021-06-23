Dawn Logo

India says new Covid Delta Plus variant is a concern

ReutersPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated June 23, 2021 12:21pm
Healthcare workers carry Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive on Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district, India. — Reuters
India on Tuesday declared a new coronavirus variant to be of concern, and said nearly two dozen cases of the variant had been detected in three states.

The variant, locally identified as Delta Plus, was found in 16 cases in the state of Maharashtra, Federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a news conference.

The ministry said Delta plus showed increased transmissibility and advised states to increase testing.

On Monday, India vaccinated a record 8.6 million people as it began offering free shots to all adults, but experts doubted it could maintain that pace.

"This is clearly not sustainable," Chandrakant Lahariya, an expert in public policy and health systems, told Reuters.

"With such one-day drives, many states have consumed most of their current vaccine stocks, which will affect the vaccination in days to follow."

With the currently projected vaccine supply for the next few months, the maximum daily achievable rate is four to five million doses, Lahariya added.

The effort has so far covered about 5.5 per cent of the 950 million people eligible, even though India is the world's largest vaccine producer.

A devastating second wave during April and May overwhelmed health services, killing hundreds of thousands. Images of funeral pyres blazing in car parks raised questions over the chaotic vaccine rollout.

Since May, vaccinations have averaged fewer than three million doses a day, far less than the 10 million health officials say are crucial to protect the millions vulnerable to new surges.

Vaccine drive faltering

Particularly in the countryside, where two-thirds of a population of 1.4 billion lives and the healthcare system is often overstretched, the drive has faltered, experts say.

Maintaining the pace will prove challenging when it comes to injecting younger people in such areas, Delhi-based epidemiologist Rajib Dasgupta said.

The capital is also facing difficulties. Authorities in New Delhi said more than eight million residents had yet to receive the first dose and inoculating all adults there would take more than a year at the current pace.

India has been administering AstraZeneca's vaccine, made locally by the Serum Institute of India, and a homegrown shot named Covaxin made by Bharat Biotech.

Last week, Serum Institute had said it planned to increase monthly production to around 100 million doses from July. Bharat now estimates it will make 23 million doses a month.

On Tuesday, television channel CNBC-TV18 reported that phase-three data for Covaxin showed an efficacy of 77.8 per cent.

India may also soon have a mass rollout of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and the government expects to import vaccines this year from major makers such as Pfizer.

Although new infections in India have dropped to their lowest in more than three months, experts say vaccinations should be stepped up because of the transmissibility of new variants.

Over the past 24 hours, India reported 42,640 new infections, the lowest since March 23, and 1,167 deaths.

Infections now stand at 29.98 million, with a death toll of 389,302, health ministry data showed.

Indian Fact Checker
Jun 23, 2021 12:33pm
India has administered 294 M doses as per yesterday. Over 10 states has 25% vaccine coverage (1 dose). Total Country wide vaccine coverage 18.2% ( 1 Dose) 5.5% ( Fully )
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jun 23, 2021 12:33pm
What is happening in India? Something is not right as why so many different ultra contagious mutations of virus are taking place in India?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Jun 23, 2021 12:35pm
At least India understand Viruses.
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Jun 23, 2021 12:36pm
Authorities in India are constantly hiding the real situation of rampant Covid infections. Meanwhile newer & more lethal variants keep emerging there, which will be a major issue for the rest of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Nadeem
Jun 23, 2021 12:37pm
Delta Plus then Delta Pro Max Then Delta Pro Max Ultra Is this a joke? Such incompetent country couldnt cope up with covid
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 23, 2021 12:38pm
In essence, new Indian varient is more dangerous and will likely to spread fast, so be very careful and take all precautionary measures. Be save and look after yourself and your family!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 23, 2021 01:10pm
Shocking news! Even Delta virus has not been fully understood that the dreaded Indian virus has extended it's range to Delta Plus.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 23, 2021 01:13pm
Hate breeding from Hindutva is even bigger.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 23, 2021 01:17pm
Indian virus is endangering the world, thanks to modi' s incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Duane S. Daniels
Jun 23, 2021 01:25pm
Indian Virus is a concern for the whole world.
Reply Recommend 0
VCCCP
Jun 23, 2021 01:49pm
Next up from India: Covid Pro Max
Reply Recommend 0

