Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2021

Razak hails Fauji Meat’s entry into Malaysia

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated June 23, 2021 09:02am
A subsidiary of the Fauji conglomerate, FML has been approved by the Malaysian government for meat exports to the country, Razak Dawood said on social media platform Twitter. — DawnNewsTV/File
A subsidiary of the Fauji conglomerate, FML has been approved by the Malaysian government for meat exports to the country, Razak Dawood said on social media platform Twitter. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood on Tuesday hailed Fauji Meat Ltd’s (FML) entry into the Malaysian market.

A subsidiary of the Fauji conglomerate, FML has been approved by the Malaysian government for meat exports to the country, the adviser said on social media platform Twitter. “I congratulate Fauji Meat Limited, the largest meat plant in Pakistan, on its approval by the Government of Malaysia for exports. This shows that international acceptability & demand of Pakistani meat is gradually increasing,” the commerce adviser tweeted.

“I commend the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor in this regard and urge him to provide maximum facilitation to our meat exporters to obtain similar approvals,” he added.

According to the company’s website, FML, was incorporated in 2013 as a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited and falls under the umbrella of the Fauji Foundation Group.

“Fauji Meat Limited owns the largest and most technologically advanced meat processing plant located near Port Qasim, Karachi. The plant spreads on 47 acres of land. It incorporates 100 per cent certified Islamic and halal slaughtering methodology at every step of meat processing to ensure that tender and fresh meat reaches our customers.

The facility is built with the aim and capacity to deliver distinctly flavorsome halal meat of Pakistan to the world around,” the information on the FML website added.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Fear and abuse
Updated 23 Jun 2021

Fear and abuse

Paedophiles and sexual abusers are present in many professions but clerical sexual abuse is of a particularly egregious character.
Diplomatic blundering
Updated 23 Jun 2021

Diplomatic blundering

Foreign policy is too serious a matter to be left to an individual’s political ambitions.
Loss of homes
22 Jun 2021

Loss of homes

For the vulnerable, a shelter is much more than a dwelling.

Editorial

PM’s views on rape
Updated 23 Jun 2021

PM’s views on rape

Rape is a crime primarily of power rather than lust, rooted in a contempt for others’ bodily integrity.
23 Jun 2021

Gas concerns

CONSUMERS face the prospect of ominous blackouts next month owing to the closure of two gas fields in Sindh, the ...
23 Jun 2021

New Iranian president

SAYYID Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, is taking over at a time of great geopolitical flux, while the Islamic...
Describing OBL
22 Jun 2021

Describing OBL

FM Qureshi’s non-committal reply to question about Osama being a terrorist or a martyr has sent the wrong message to the world.
22 Jun 2021

A neglected sector

THE PTI legislators joined forces with opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly the other day to take their own...
22 Jun 2021

Air safari

THE resumption of PIA’s air safari flights to Skardu will hopefully attract international and domestic tourists,...