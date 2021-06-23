Razak hails Fauji Meat’s entry into Malaysia

KARACHI: Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood on Tuesday hailed Fauji Meat Ltd’s (FML) entry into the Malaysian market.

A subsidiary of the Fauji conglomerate, FML has been approved by the Malaysian government for meat exports to the country, the adviser said on social media platform Twitter. “I congratulate Fauji Meat Limited, the largest meat plant in Pakistan, on its approval by the Government of Malaysia for exports. This shows that international acceptability & demand of Pakistani meat is gradually increasing,” the commerce adviser tweeted.

“I commend the efforts made by MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor in this regard and urge him to provide maximum facilitation to our meat exporters to obtain similar approvals,” he added.

According to the company’s website, FML, was incorporated in 2013 as a subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited and falls under the umbrella of the Fauji Foundation Group.

“Fauji Meat Limited owns the largest and most technologically advanced meat processing plant located near Port Qasim, Karachi. The plant spreads on 47 acres of land. It incorporates 100 per cent certified Islamic and halal slaughtering methodology at every step of meat processing to ensure that tender and fresh meat reaches our customers.

The facility is built with the aim and capacity to deliver distinctly flavorsome halal meat of Pakistan to the world around,” the information on the FML website added.

