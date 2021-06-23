Dawn Logo

50pc of Kasur cops tested for drug use found ‘positive’

Afzal AnsariPublished June 23, 2021 - Updated June 23, 2021 09:11am
KASUR: As many as 24 out of 48 policemen selected for drug test in the district were found “positive” on Tuesday.

The drug tests of police officials are being conducted on the orders of the prime minister to bring reforms in the police department.

The Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) has issued directives to conduct the drug test of officials ranging from constables to the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officers.

Samples of 48 officials, including constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), were collected in the district a couple of days back for the drug test. Interestingly, no policeman above the ASI rank was listed for the drug test.

According to the district police, the officials were selected for the drug test on the basis of internal intelligence reports.

DPO says only experts can verify lab reports

The district police got the samples tested from a private lab, instead of any public hospital’s laboratory.

Explaining the choice, District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said that private lab was more reliable as compared to those of public sector hospitals. As per sources, a majority of the policemen found using drugs were constables.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said the process of drug test was similar to that used for declaring common suspects as addicts during the course of investigation at the police station level.

He said as most of the policemen start using drugs when they get these free of cost, so a strict system of check and balance should be in place at ‘malkhana’ level, where drugs recovered from criminals were stored before being produced in the court for conviction of the suspects.

One of the policemen declared an addict after the test, seeking anonymity, demanded that officials in the higher ranks should also be picked for the test to implement the IGP’s order in letter and spirit.

The DPO, however, said that being found positive in the test did not mean that an official was actually a drug addict. He said a person taking prescribed sleeping pill would also test positive in the drug test, adding that only an expert could verify the lab investigations.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2021

Safafid
Jun 23, 2021 09:20am
What about other 50. Not tested I guess.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Jun 23, 2021 09:39am
All police men should be randomly tested for drugs. This must incude IG, DIG, SHO to keep it transparent. Excellent police reform.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jun 23, 2021 09:49am
Testing positive for drugs is a huge issue. They should be terminated and there should be testing at hiring and at least yearly afterwards
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 23, 2021 10:19am
This shows the level of drugs being operated in the area as the law enforcement people are getting effected. IG needs to wake up.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jun 23, 2021 10:21am
That's why they can't fight freedom fighters
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jun 23, 2021 10:21am
That's the standard and motivation of forces in Pakistan. Cool
Reply Recommend 0
observer 2
Jun 23, 2021 10:46am
Sindh police should also be tested for drugs...result will be surprising .....any method to test corruption from the blood test? I am wondering
Reply Recommend 0

