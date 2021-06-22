Dawn Logo

PM orders action against FIA officials for ignoring woman’s complaints against harassment

Sanaullah KhanPublished June 22, 2021 - Updated June 22, 2021 08:00pm
The premier also hinted at strict action against officials turning a blind eye to complaints filed at the citizens’ portal. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Expressing annoyance over reported “inaction” by the Federal Investigation Agency on a harassment complaint filed by a woman at the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the FIA director-general to investigate the matter and initiate “disciplinary action” against the officials responsible for the neglect.

A letter, whose copy is available with the Dawn.com, issued by the Prime Minister House to the FIA said the woman had filed a harassment complaint on the citizens’ portal at least five times between December 2019 and June 2021, but it remained unaddressed.

The woman, after reportedly getting no response from the FIA, approached the PM House on June 15, 2021, with her husband against the FIA officials who, according to her, didn’t pay heed to her complaints, which as a result galvanized the premier into action.

The woman also left her job at a university due to the alleged harassment and lodged a complaint with the FIA, but to no avail. She also reportedly tried to commit suicide due to the lackadaisical attitude of the FIA officials in resolving her complaint.

Taking notice of the lingering yet unattended complaint, the prime minister has now ordered a “high-level” inquiry into the matter and asked the FIA to ensure retribution to the officials found responsible in the probe. He said negligence in responding to a complaint filed by any citizen will not be tolerated.

The premier also hinted at strict action against officials turning a blind eye to complaints filed on the citizens’ portal.

The inquiry report of the case will be submitted to the prime minister on July 20, 2021.

Khanm
Jun 22, 2021 08:10pm
Next time if some women complain and no action is taken by the revalent institution ...fire the entire department ...this is the only way to get rid of the inefficient and corrupt elements
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Jun 22, 2021 08:19pm
Citizen's Portal is a powerful tool that should not be abused either. This lady should expect some action by FIA.
Reply Recommend 0

